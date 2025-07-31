Raven Christoper Arellin was sentenced on July 21, 2025 for Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon. He was sentenced to 2 years, 1 months, 114 days to be served in the Department of Corrections. ARELLIN failed to check-in at the Grant County Sheriff's Dept. for transport to the Department of Corrections and a Bench Warrant was issued by Judge Foy on July 28, 2025.

ARELLIN is now considered a fugitive from justice. If you have information about RAVEN CHRISTOPHER ARELLIN, please call Grant County Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840 or your local law enforcement office.