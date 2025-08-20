Photos below
Pinos Altos, NM — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of recent burglaries that occurred in the Pinos Altos area on August 18 and 19, 2025. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to protect their property.
At this time, investigators are actively pursuing leads and working to identify the individuals responsible. The Sheriff's Department is asking the public to assist by reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities in the area.
To report suspicious activity, please contact Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840 immediately.
We are asking the community to be our eyes and ears, your assistance can make a significant difference in helping us keep our neighborhoods safe. Residents are encouraged to lock all doors and windows, secure valuables, and consider outdoor lighting or security systems if possible. Increased patrols will be conducted in the area while investigations continue.
For further information, please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Department at 575-574-0100.