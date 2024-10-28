Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

On an unseasonably damp day in October, the Remembrance Walk for the Heroes took place at Bataan Memorial Park and Fort Bayard National Monument.

Walkers and some runners started out at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, from Bataan Memorial Park and walked about three miles to Fort Bayard, around the road in the middle, and back to Bataan. They were "treated" to some rain and even a bit of sleet at one point.

Many walkers carried photos of their veteran loved ones, and all who signed up honored a family member or friend who has served in the military.

After everyone completed the walk, Raul Turrieta, serving as master of ceremonies, introduced speakers and handed out plaques to families of those who honored their veterans.

The first person honored was Armando "Mundy" Amador, a Vietnam veteran. Olga Amador, his wife, and their two sons Adam and Alan, accepted the plaque.Olga said Mundy served veterans for many years, helping them get benefits and helping them deal with PTSD. Mundy was also the brainchild behind the development of the Forgotten Veterans Memorial at Bataan Memorial Park and persisted in getting funding to complete the pavilion and a building for veterans to hold meetings. He was persistent in asking asking for and obtaining funding for the project that he and other Vietnam veterans worked many hours and many days, months and years to fulfill the vision. Even though Mundy is gone, the veterans continue to enhance and work on completing his vision.

Olga Amador said the first thing Mundy ate when he returned from Vietnam was the burrito that his mother had in her car. "He saw all veterans as one. He saw no splits by Army, Navy, Air Force or Marine. He helped veterans his whole life, and this Forgotten Memorial would have never happened without his vision."

Turrieta then introduced several speakers. The first was District 39 New Mexico Rep. Luis Terrazas, owner of Terrazas Funeral Chapel, running for office again, and donor of the plaques, which would be handed out to recipients.

"We knew Mundy and this vision and why he wanted it," Terrazas said. He also noted that he had worked to get the legislation on the ballot to increase property tax exemptions for veterans and their spouses.

Turrieta recognized Mike and Liz Lopez, who began the annual walk to remember veterans, by participating along with others in walking to Deming and back for several years. Western New Mexico University took it over and it was held there for several years. Now it takes place at Bataan and Fort Bayard. Mike and Liz still participate in the walk. Turrieta also noted that the organization has handed out so far 87 plaques to veterans' families.

Chris Ponce, Grant County Commission Chair and candidate for NM Senate District 28, also spoke. He thanked Mike and Liz for starting the event, and thanked Silver City for providing the tent for the event, as well as WNMU bringing tables and chairs for people to sit at, visit and eat the hamburgers cooked by veterans.

"I also thank Mr. Amador," Ponce said. "He's the only man I know who walked right up to the governor to say: 'We need money for the sidewalks at the Forgotten Veterans Memorial.' Within weeks, the governor sent $300,000 for the project. Off Mundy's drawings, veterans have developed this memorial. I really want to thank all those who have served our country and honor those who paid the cost for our freedom. I also thank those who serve today, as well as all our first responders. They all fulfill the saying of the Walk for the Heroes: 'No one walks alone.'"

Turrieta read a short message from Sixth Judicial District Attorney Michael Renteria and noted that he had created the Veterans' Court. Turrieta also thanked Terrazas for helping with the Veterans' Court.

Gabriel Ramos, running for Senate District 28, spoke. "It's a great day. It was a great walk. Thank you to Luis for what you've done with these plaques. Thanks to all the communities for getting funding for this memorial. Mundy deserved every thank you given to him for creating this beautiful memorial. Thank you to all those who walked, and especially thank you to all veterans." He also thanked Mario Kicker, a recently deceased World War II veteran for all he gave to the community.

Plaques were presented to Luis Chavez Baeza, Air Force; Daniel J. Chavez, Marine; Leandro Maldonado Ortega, Army; Miguel A. Montes, Army; Apolonio Zapata, Navy; Salvador B. Legarda, Army; Mario Lopez Kicker, Navy; Armando Young Amador, Army; the late Richard Glen Pitsor, Army, whose recently identified remains from World War II were this year interred at Fort Bayard National Cemetery; Felix Lara Nunez, Air Force; Francisco P. Aguilera, Army; David H. Flores, Army Air Corps; Arturo Fletcher, Army; Isidro De La O, Army; and Alfredo C. Marrufo, Army.

