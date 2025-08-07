By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to reports from the 4000 block of Omega Place of a single gunshot heard. An SCPD incident report stated the first caller advised at 9:18 p.m. she heard one large explosion, possibly from a shotgun, and then heard dogs in the area begin barking. A second caller about a minute later stated as they were sitting outside, he heard one gunshot, declaring they "didn't see any fireworks."
Two officers arrived on scene at the N. Omega Place location, and according to the report, had negative contact with anyone at that address but would stay in the area.
The officers completed the call at 9:48 p.m. reporting negative contact with anything in the area.