The Grant County Sheriff's Office announces that as of 6:00 AM today, the road closure on Highway 15 has been lifted and the roadway is now open to traffic.
However, emergency and fire crews remain actively working in the area. Motorists are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant while traveling through the region. Please drive cautiously and be alert to possible hazards including flooding, falling trees, and debris on the roadways.
We urge the community to prioritize safety and show respect for the dedicated fire crews who continue their tireless efforts along Hwy 15. Your cooperation is appreciated as we work together to ensure the safety of all residents and personnel.
Stay safe, drive carefully, and remain aware of your surroundings.
For updates, please follow the Grant County Sheriff's Office official communication channels.