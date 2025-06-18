Road Closures due to Trout Fire 061825

The following are District One roadway maintenance lane closures and traffic alerts. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, reduce speeds, follow posted signs, and be mindful of personnel and equipment in the area. Please note that closures may be canceled without notice due to emergency requirements.

The following posting have been added to NM Roads:

ROAD CLOSURES:

CLOSURE- Silver City, Pinos Altos, Lake Roberts & Mimbres Area

Closure, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 17, 10 miles north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 22, 15 miles north of Pinos Altos. Closed due to a forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.

Closure, NM 35 eastbound from mile marker 0, at NM 152 to mile marker 27, 0.5 miles south of NM 15. Closed due to forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.

Closure, NM 152 eastbound from mile marker 2, 2 miles east of Santa Clara to mile marker 40, Kingston. Closed due to forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.

Closure, NM 356 southbound from mile marker 5, Hanover to mile marker 2 Hanover Junction. Closed due to forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.

Closure, NM 61 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 24, 1 mile south of NM 152. Closed due to forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.