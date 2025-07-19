NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 8, 1 mile north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 15, 8 miles north of Pinos Altos is open and removed from NMRoads.

ROAD CLOSURES:
CLOSURE- Silver City, Pinos Altos, Lake Roberts Area
Closure, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 8, 1 mile north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 15, 8 miles north of Pinos Altos is closed due to transporting of heavy equipment.