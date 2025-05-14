$4.4 M community investment



DEMING- A $4.4M roadway rehabilitation project on US 18O, north of Deming, is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The project will span from milepost 164 to milepost 161 and will include the milling and repaving of the existing roadway surface. This structural pavement treatment involves removing the current asphalt layer and replacing it with new pavement to improve road conditions and extend roadway life.

Construction will take place Monday through Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Anticipated completion is end of June 2025, weather permitting. During construction, single-lane closures will be in place in both eastbound and westbound directions throughout work hours.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to plan travel accordingly. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in the work zone, follow all posted signs and detours, reduce speed, and stay alert for construction personnel and equipment.

Cutler Repaving Inc. has been contracted to complete the work.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) remains committed to the safety of all road users and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this necessary work. For the latest updates, visit www.nmroads.com or dial 511.