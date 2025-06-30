Monday, June 30, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Rosalie Barela was found guilty by a Silver City jury on charges of Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon), a Fourth Degree Felony and Battery-Misdemeanor. Sixth Judicial District Trial Attorney Hector Bejarano was the prosecutor at the hearing in the Grant County District Courthouse, Silver City, New Mexico.
Barela HAD BEEN released under court-imposed conditions of release. The Sentencing hearing was held on June 30, 2025. Barela was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 21 months of supervised probation. The judge was extremely specific under the probation guidelines to address Barela’s violent behavior. “The fact that you were brandishing a firearm is considered a violent offense. As of this sentencing, as a convicted felon, you cannot be near and have access to a firearm.”
On December 10, 2023 a domestic altercation between BARELA and her sister began in her father’s home in Santa Clara, NM. The argument ensued between the two women. A physical altercation started when BARELA grabbed a rifle, pointing it at her sister telling her that she was going to kill her. Both women grappled with the gun, with the sister knocking it out of BARELA’s hands. BARELA then grabbed her sister’s glasses, throwing them and punched her in the face and arm. The sister then ran out of the house away from BARELA.