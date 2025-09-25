Santa Clara adding new units to fire and police departments

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting August 28, 2025. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson attended. Ralph Trujillo did not attend.

The council approved the agenda and past meeting minutes.

Mayor's report

Lopez said they were in a holding pattern for projects. They have received a letter letting them know the village had been awarded a grant for the Maple Street project from the Department of Transportation (DOT). It will allow them to do some sidewalks down to Fort Bayard Street and the village hopes to start in the spring and be able to incorporate some other streets.

The village has fully taken over the senior citizen program, and it works well and they have kept all employees.

J and J Stucco will be coming back in the next few weeks to finish the Bradley Hotel. They need to apply color to the stucco.

Public comment none currently.

New business

The council addressed the franchise agreement renewal of the 2013 contract with Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the cable system in the village. The renewal would be effective for ten years.

Yvonne Gonzalez, village attorney, said the agreement had expired in 2023 and has run on a month-to-month basis until it could be renewed. A two-page franchise agreement had been presented to the village. Gonzales rejected it because it did not detail enough for the franchise ordinance. By next meeting they would have something to the council. She asked that they postpone the item indefinitely.

The next step needed wase a notice of intent to adopt an ordinance. Gonzales added that the village "would not be contracting for 10 years with a utility that only has a two-page agreement." She would work with Comcast, and at the next meeting it would come to the council as a notice of intent to adopt. The ordinance process takes 30-45 days by the time publication and a public meeting can be completed.

The council approved to postpone the franchise agreement indefinitely.

Resolutions

In a past meeting the following resolutions had been tabled due to not having all the information needed.

The council approved resolution 2025-24 adopting the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan).

The council approved resolution 2025-25 adopting the Village of Santa Clara comprehensive plan update.

The council approved resolution 2025-26 adopting the Village of Santa Clara economic development plan.

Lopez said he had forgotten to mention a few things earlier in his mayor's report. They had recently attended an event to honor Jovita Gonzales. She had been the first village clerk in 1957 and held the position for seventeen years and had accomplished many other things in her lifetime. She had also been the mayor of Bayard for a while and on the council in Bayard. "It was a very nice ceremony they had for her with a lot of speakers." Representatives from the mining district, the county and Howie Morales, lieutenant governor spoke. A lot of well-deserved and nice gifts were presented to her. "She was way out there in a league of her own and still is at her age continuing to do good things." Lopez said he, Gonzales and Sheila Hudman, village administrator,attended the dinner

Lopez asked Rosmary Arciero, code enforcement, if she had anything to report. She said she has just been sending out letters pertaining to yard clean up and written a few citations. A mobile home had been moved in that the council approved.

Larry Montoya, fire chief and animal control officer, said, "I have a completely empty shelter because all have been adopted." The fire department had a lot of medical calls. He said the calls had been a lot of elderly and breathing problems. The calls have mostly been for Santa Clara, but they had also responded to Bayard and Hurley, as well as Fort Bayard Hospital. Montoya had done all the inspections for the senior center and armory. Next, he will be inspecting other departments.

The village still does not have the new brush truck. Montoya hoped it would be delivered by September. Modifications needed to be made and are currently being done in Albuquerque.

Angel Granadino, maintenance supervisor, said with the addition of the new personnel they have been able to catch up on a lot of projects.

Lopez said this coming weekend they will be having the Tommyknocker races at Fort Bayard. It the past, it has been all adults but this year high school students would be involved from all over. These races take place all over the state.

Lonnie Sandoval, police chief, said the new truck they had purchased would be delivered in September. Another unit will be purchased with law enforcement funds. The chief's old truck has been in for repairs, and they have been waiting on it, but it will be kept for a backup unit.

Hiring, raises and terminations

Lopez had a resignation letter and a verbal resignation from Cruz Salas. The maintenance department had needed two positions filled and Lopez had approved the hiring. They hired Julian Madrid and Mark Diaz. Diaz already has a level one certification and Madrid has heavy equipment training along with some other trades. Diaz had attended the meeting and thanked them for the opportunity. The council ratified the hirings and approved the resignations.

First regular meeting to be held Thursday September 11, 2025, at 5:00 pm

Second regular meeting to be held Thursday September 25, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned