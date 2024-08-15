By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a meeting July 25, 2024. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza called the meeting to order, and trustees Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended. Mayor Arnold Lopez and Peter Erickson didn't attend.

New business

The council approved a sponsorship for the Senior Olympics softball team. Raul Turrieta had attended to ask the village to help sponsor the team attending the Las Cruces tournament. The team may possibly be competing in games in Texas and Arizona. The village will be sponsoring the team and have the Santa Clara logo on the uniforms.

The council approved the quote provided by Adobe Techniques for $17,824.25 to do additional work on the adobe to have it prepared for the stucco application on the Bradley Hotel. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they would be filling in the holes and dips in the building. They also would be preparing it for the installation of the windows and doors.

The council revoked the previous contract for financial, utility billing, and customer payment for Hanover Water System. The council replaced it with a contract to do the financial, utility billing, customer payment and add fiscal agent and grant administrator. They had applied for emergency funding when the water system went down but had been denied due to audit problems. The Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments had asked Santa Clara to be the agent for them. They will be administering the grants for them. The council approved the new contract.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2024-21 fourth quarter transfers, resolution 2024-22 fourth quarter adjustments, resolution 2024-23 fourth quarter report, resolution 2024-24 final budget and resolution 2024-25 Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. Hudman went over the transfers and adjustments. Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments has been something they do each year. They help with grants for projects and provide advice as needed.

The council went into closed session

The council came back into open session and said no decisions had been made.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

The council accepted the resignation of Jay Madrid.

The council approved the lateral move for R.J. Pena to foreman with the public works department.

They will post the open position in public works department internally for five days and then post the position in the newspaper.

The council approved Hudman attending a training in Arizona August 6-9, 2024. She would be attending it with Priscilla Lucero, director, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments.

First regular meeting will be held Thursday August 8, 2024, at 6:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday August 22, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned