From Santa Clara Fire and Rescue tells residents about lifted restrictions, but has reminders.

Santa Clara Residents,

This is to inform you that the current fire restrictions in place are now lifted. Recent changes in weather conditions have decreased the severe risk of fires.

 I want to remind residents that Permits for open burns will still need to be purchased and approved before any burning.  

Residents are still encouraged to practice fire safety and to remain cautious. (see something, say something) 