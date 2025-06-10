By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting May 22, 2025. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Peter Erickson, Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department head reports.

Mayor's report

The following week the YCC (youth conservation corps) crew would come in to assist in the project with the state forestry group. The materials, flagstone, rocks and plants would also arrive the next week. Lopez said they had already started planting trees. "Things will be changing quickly."

The Bradley Hotel project finally has been moving forward. It will look really nice when finished. Next, they want to find the funding to do a new roof and improvements on the inside.

New business

The council approved the application and recommendation of code enforcement for Leandra Esparza to move a 31 x 76 foot 2025 Palm Harbor double wide mobile home too 1008 Prescott Street.

Alexa Tubs from Open Space Brewery came to make a request for additional signage at the brewery. They want to add signage to grow their customer base and enhance their brand visibility. The new signage would play a great role in attracting more visitors and ensure the location be easily identifiable. She had provided a map of the area they want to put the sign and what the sign would look like. She had been working with J and J Signs. The Department of Transportation will need to give approval also. The council approved the additional signage. The brewery will have an upcoming corn hole tournament, and they have food vendors in the parking lot when open on Thursday Friday and Saturday.

The council approved the subscription for West Law Software to assist legal counsel. Three months will be free. Leandra Esparza, city clerk, said the software would be far cheaper for the village to purchase than their legal council Yvonne Gonzales. The software would be used by Gonzales and something she needs. It helps keep her updated on new changes. Lopez said he had talked with her about this software, and it really helps her with her work for the village. Gonzales has been with the village for a long time and done a good job for them. Leandra Esparza said it has already been in her budget. If Gonazles left or retired the software would stay with the village.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2025-14 approving the fiscal year 2024 audit.

The council tabled resolution 2025-15 updating the fire district of Santa Clara volunteer fire department. Gonzales had not been able to attend and Larry Montoya, fire chief, wants to remap the boundaries so they align with the county.

First regular meeting to be held Thursday June 12, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Second regular meeting to be held Thursday June 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned