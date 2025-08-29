Santa Clara takes over operation of senior center

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting August 14, 2025. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza and Trustees Olga Amador, Peter Erickson and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department head reports.

Mayors report

Lopez said it had been a weird month. All of the projects had finished or slowed down. Next year they would have more projects and will continue to think up projects moving forward.

The transition of the senior center to Santa Clara had happened on August 8, 2025, and went smoothly. All employees had been kept and everyone seems to be happy they kept the doors open, and the seniors still have a place to eat, hang out, play pool and bingo and have conversation.

The coming weekend will be the last time for music in the park for the season. Lopez thanked Amador for all her work she does to have the events. Sometimes they have 100 and then sometimes just 30 but everyone enjoys themselves.

Lopez welcomed back Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, she had been gone for a while. He said, "Even when she was gone, she has only been a phone call away."

New business

The council approved the recommendation of Rosemary Arciero, code enforcement officer, to allow Guillermo Villa to move a 28 x 26-foot 2025 Ascend double-wide mobile home to 707 Cleveland Street. Arciero said it actually will be on two lots, 707 and 705 Cleveland, but he has chosen to use the 707. Code enforcement and maintenance had looked at it, and all requirements had been met.

The council approved Arciero's recommendation to allow Epifanio and Connie Medina to move a 14 x 70-foot single-wide mobile home to 302 Caddel Crossing. Code enforcement and maintenance had looked at and all requirements were met. Maintenance will have to do some changes for the water line.

The council approved the quote for the purchase of a digital fire training system and materials from Lion First Responder in the amount of $25,957.95. Larry Montoya, fire chief, explained the system and how it simulates live fires. It will be paid out of the fire fund using some of last year's carryover.

Resolutions

Leandra Esparza, city clerk, asked that the two resolutions before them be tabled. Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments director, had not provided her with the information to finish the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) and comprehensive plan for Santa Clara. The council approved the tabling of the two resolutions.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session.

Hiring, raises and terminations

The council approved the recommendation by Lopez to terminate Christopher Hannan, maintenance laborer.

The council approved the recommendation by Lopez to eliminate the position of public works administrator due to budgetary reasons and move the person's position laterally to maintenance laborer.

Second regular meeting to be held Thursday August 28, 2025, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting to be held Thursday September 11, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Lopez added, "I really appreciate you guys very much as a council. I appreciate the folks here, our employees, first responders, our police officers, maintenance, our code enforcement and everybody else that works here in the village. Thank you, guys,for what you guys do every day. Thank you for making this place a better place to live in."

Meeting Adjourned