By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting December 12, 2024. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Peter Erickson, Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended.

Mayors report

Lopez commented on how busy Larry Montoya, fire chief, had been with EMS calls and thanked him. He asked if it had just been for Santa Clara and Montoya said it had been the tri-city area.

Lopez gave an update on the renovations of the animal shelter and said they would be having the new flooring and carpet installed on December 20, 2024.

The sidewalk project has almost been finished and the students from Aldo Leopold charter school will be planting trees. Rosemary Arciero, code enforcement officer, said they had to do a ramp also and fill in some asphalt to finish the project.

Lopez said they still have the Bradley Hotel stucco to be done. The contractor has been shorthanded but will be doing the project soon.

He had missed the Christmas Parade, but Lopez thanked everyone involved.

Lopez said he has just been trying to wrap up the end of the year. He, Shiela Hudman, village administrator, and Leandra Esparza, village clerk, had attended the prospectors event and presented the five top capital outlay projects they have requested funds for. He hoped they received at least three of the five. He has been busy with water matters as usual. They have someone retiring on December 19, 2024. He thanked all the employees and is ready for next year.

Public comments

Police Chief, Lonnie Sandoval said he had been approached by someone opening a retreat for women who had been in jail. Originally, she had wanted to find a place in Santa Clara because she liked what had been happening in the village. She originally came from Washington state. Lopez said he had also had a lot of feedback from people impressed with all that has been going on in Santa Clara. "It is a reflection on all the people working here."

New business

Sandoval has requested changing the holiday pay hours for officers from 8 hours to 12 hours. He had approached Hudman and said it made more sense. Hudman told him they would have to do a resolution.

Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, said they have been looking at this for a while and it need to be looked at. She went over some of the changes in sick leave and vacations. They need to recognize that officers don't work 8-hour shifts. She will have a draft ready shortly. The village will do a public meeting in January on the issue. Lopez said they just want to make the system work smoothly. They discussed for a while how they could make it work and compensate for everyone. Gonzales went over some of the problems it could cause. They also acknowledged the shortage of one officer. Lopez said for him water and safety have been the most important and the priority.

Gonzales said they would be having a variance hearing January 16, 2025. They discussed when they could do the public hearings and would probably do it before the council meetings on January 9 and 23, 2025.

The council approved Sandoval's request for the village to pay for Ronald Martines and Austin Whitehead to attend the police academy. Whitehead may be able to obtain a grant but if not, the village will pay. Both have agreed to sign contracts. The cost will be $8,000 each. They will be starting in January 2025 and will not be working on patrol except for special events. Sandoval wants them to have complete concentration on the academy.

The council approved the writing off of remaining balances on final billed accounts. Esparza explained the auditors had asked that they do this and carry it back as far as they could which would be 2017.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2024-34. This would be for the 2025 holiday schedule.

The council went into closed session

The council came back from closed session.

Hiring raises and terminations

The council approved the promotion of Officer Clinton Ford to Sergeant.

Lopez recommended and the council approved a $2.25 raise for Angel Granadino, maintenance supervisor. He had obtained his level one water certification. He had also attended an OSHA training in Deming for excavation and trench digging and had done very well.

Lopez presented a letter from Cecilia Lawrence. It would be her resignation and retirement letter. Erickson read the letter. Her last day would be December 31, 2024. She commended past mayor Richard Bauch, current mayor Lopez, Hudman and the staff for all the accomplishments made for the village. She had enjoyed working with all of them and would miss them all. She had started in September of 2010 as a trainee and had been offered full-time employment July 2011 under Chief Sandoval. She had been an unemployed displaced homemaker for 20 years raising her children and grandchildren. She thanked Sandoval for all the years they had worked together and was proud of the time.

Lopez said they would be having a going away party for her December 19,2024

Gonzales had a resignation letter from Sergeant Kevin Vigil. He had been with Santa Clara for three years but has taken the job of police chief in Hurley. The council approved the resignation.

First regular meeting to be held Thursday January 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Second regular meeting to be held Thursday January 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned