Saturday evening OEM Trout Fire report 061425

I would like to provide an update on the Trout Fire. The fire is currently 5,234 acres and 0% contained.

Evacuation Map below. [Editor's Note: If the entire map does not show in your browser, you have the option of downloading it by clicking the tiny download arrow below it.]

As a matter of public safety, residents in the Gattons Park and Camp Thunderbird communities were placed in "Go" status and ordered to evacuate. New Mexico State Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Upper Mimbres VFD evacuated residents in the communities along Highway 35 from the Sapillo Campground to the Wilderness Ranger Station. Highway 35 is closed at Wilderness Ranger Station for all incoming traffic.

Additionally, the residents in the Bear Canyon were placed on "Go" status. The Red Cross is staffing the evacuation shelter at the Conference Center located at 3031 Highway 180 East in Silver City. Arrangements for evacuations of pets and animals have also been organized. Pets will be accommodated by the High Desert Humane Society and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive evacuated livestock, and personnel are on site. The evacuation map is attached and zones 1,2,3 and 6 (green) have been placed in "Go" status.

PNM has also notified customers in the Mimbres Canyon area (1469 customers) they are prepared to de-energize power lines and residents in the area are likely to experience a power outage for several hours to several days between now and Tuesday evening. It is NOT scheduled at this time and is dependent on evolving conditions. PNM did this as a courtesy advisory for the residents.

Additionally, there are rumors circulating that the fire department in PA is checking homes and making sure they are cleared and spraying paint on the cleared homes. This is not true. No evacuations have been ordered for the PA community. Spreading rumors and falsehoods only complicates matters and takes away from the primary focus of the mission of keeping people safe. Correct and accurate information will be posted on the County's official Facebook page and the County's Website on the emergency banner.

The Incident Management Team has provided a public information line/number and an incident webpage and Facebook page. The information is provided below.

Trout Fire public information line: 575-323-8964

Trout Fire media line: 575-323-8984

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident.../nmgnf-trout-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

The Grant County OEM will post more accurate information as it is received.