By Roger Lanse
A small, contained, electrical fire in or near the ice cream freezer at Walmart sparked dispatch of the Silver City Fire Department to the store at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. According to SCFD Chief Milo Lambert, although flames were present, the fire was extinguished rapidly before the overhead sprinklers had a chance to go off.
Lambert gave kudos to the Walmart staff who had the building evacuated of customers and staff prior to the arrival of SCFD. Lambert said, "It was the best job of evacuation, very smooth and competent, allowing my firefighters easy access to all areas." Nine SCFD members rolled on the fire.
Lambert also praised the New Mexico State Police and Silver City Police Department for their roles in closing the parking lot and securing the building.
Firefighters left the scene at 11:15 a.m.