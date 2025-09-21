SC-GC Chamber luncheon features school superintendent and American Legion recognitions 080725

By Mary Alice Murphy Photos by Lynn Janes

The Aug. 7, 2025 Silver City Chamber of Commerce luncheon featured Silver Consolidated School Superintendent William Hawkins and a thank you from the American Legion for everyone who donated to them for their involvement in keeping fed the volunteer firefighters, while they participated in fighting the Trout Fire.

Hawkins presented a long presentation on the feasibility study and bond projects for the schools.

He said the study recommended consolidating schools to help address the 2.4 percent decline in student enrollment over the past five years.

The bond project will be on the ballots of the election to take place this fall on November. 4, 2025. The election also includes municipal elections of mayors and councilors/trustees, as well as school board members for the Silver and Cobre consolidated school districts.

Hawkins went into detail on the bond issue, which would renew a bond that was voted down last year. It would not increase county residents' property taxes, as did the bond that did pass.

Thie bond issue on the ballot this year is the Senate Bill 9 tax levy that provides $22 million in funding for facility maintenance, improvements, as well as technology upgrades and professional development for teachers.

Back to the issue of consolidating schools, the Silver District aims to achieve 70-85 percent utilization of the remaining schools, which would save about $14. million annually. The issue will come before the school board for approval. Hawkins said part of the plan is to engage the community to gather feedback on the future use of the vacated school buildings, which at the point of the meeting in July included Sixth Street Elementary, the first school built in Silver City, and because of its age, in need of modernization and repair. The second school which could be closed is the José Barrios Elementary School.

Chamber Director Romeo Cruz said the chamber is looking to be more involved in economic development in Grant County. "This is our goal and it is in our strategic plan."

He then introduced American Legion Post 18 Commander and District Commander Joseph Drake after Cruz noted that the county had just gone through one of the worst fires in the county, the Trout Fire. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in volunteering—everyone." He noted that emergency managers from across the state had come to help out with this fire. "One of them told me that they had never seen a community come together as well as this one did - never."

Drake said people were donating money to the Grant County Community Foundation, which was good, but Post 18 Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Maxon talked to Cruz and found out that the county volunteer firefighters who were fighting the fire were not being fed, because they were not co-located with state and national firefighters, so they didn't have access to the mobile kitchen. All they had were the MREs (meals ready to eat) that they usually carry with them.

"Romeo gave me a call, so we got with the Grant County Fire Chief to deliver meals ,and we stood up at the post to provide meals to them," Drake said. "Our recognition today is to Albertson's and La Cocina, who were donating supples and Albertson's was also giving us a 20 percent discount on the supplies we were using." He said 29 people stepped up to cook and deliver meals for about 10 days to the volunteer firefighters. They also provided breakfast to anyone who showed up. During that time, "we had 605.5 hours of volunteering. We did 549 meals that went out. La Cocina was providing tamales and other food. We also provided meals to the emergency personnel who were at José Barrios, because they didn't have access to its food serviceWe did about $550 worth of supplies and we probably had another $1,000 worth of supplies that were donated by members of the community. Some were taking supplies to High Desert Humane Society to feed the pets that had been evacuated." He said that Albertson's had donated about $500 worth and La Cocina at least $400 worth of food and supplies.

"When the evacuation was lifted, there were still firefighters out in the field," Drake continued. "So we are just wrapping up all operations this week. We had an after-situation meeting and reached out to all the other veterans' organizations. I know the Marine Corps League donated $2,000 to the community foundation. We raised another $2,600 at the regional American Legion convention in Albuquerque that we also gave to the foundation." He showed the plaques that the legion had made for La Cocina and Albertson's that they would deliver at another time as no representatives were present.

John Sterle of Post 18 said when they were on the way back from the Albuquerque convention, they stopped in Lemitar for gas and lunch. "A gentleman came in, Monty Rivera, the brother of Geraldine Rivera, who used to be a counselor at Silver and Cobre Schools. He knows us, because he comes to our pancake breakfasts. When we told him what we were doing there and that we were on our way back to help with the Trout Fire, he reached into his wallet and gave us everything he had. I didn't know how much it was at the time, but it was $180, and he lives in Socorro. It's people like that is why we live in New Mexico. The generosity and the outreach that we see from the communities is just amazing. Post 10 in Las Cruces when they found out what we were doing sent us a check for $500. One of our post members has family in Missouri. One individual sent us a check for $100 and a post in Missouri sent us $250. We use all of that money to pay for the supplies and food. We don't keep any of that money. It all goes out back into the community. I want to thank everyone who supported us. Just so you know, we are there on College Street. If you know any veterans, tell them to come by."

Drake also recognized his vice commander, Chris Broze (spelling?), his fist vice commander who took over the operation when he and Sterle went to the convention. "Chris did an outstanding job and Tim (our post chef) was right there with him."

Cruz said that Freeport-McMoRan also provided equipment and personnel to help with the fire. "When the fire crested the ridge we were all worried. The Forest Supervisor Camille Howes was also deeply involved in helping to fight the fire. We're thankful for the Forest Service; we're thankful for Freeport; we're thankful for PNM for shutting off the power for safety's sake and turning it back on as soon as it was safe. We at the chamber moved directly from the Trout Fire to to putting on the Fourth of July with a two-time grammy winner, Ruben Ramos coming. He wants to come back for New Year's Eve. He was so impressed with everything that this community does. For the Fourth of July, we want to thank the Town of Silver City, Freeport and without them, we couldn't make it happen. After the Fourth of July, I got a call that they needed the conference center for the IC (incident command) for the Goose Fire. Then we set up 700 chairs for the Governor's Cabinet in Our Community."

To lots of laugher, he said: "The governor spoke longer than anybody I've ever seen, even Will! She spoke that long and also took lots of questions."

Cruz showed a list of challenges the chamber and community face and"we're going to work to fix them. That's our goal."

He also pointed out that Carnitas, Musica y Mas would be over Labor Day weekend, as was the Gem and Mineral Show, which took place at the conference center. Then the Grant County Fair Sept. 17-21.

Cruz also noted that his staff, Rory, Edward, Joy and he worked 14 days straight during the Trout Fire, because the building housed 24 evacuees. "Our love for the community is part of us, because it is our friends, our neighbors, our relatives."

One woman at the luncheon said she and her family had to evacuate from Mimbres, and they had someone offer to take care of her chickens, and others reached out to them. "It was touching, and thank you to all of you who helped."

Tonya of SOS Truck mobile shredding said she and her husband, a volunteer firefighter, also evacuated and appreciated all the help they received.

Bruce Ashburn, Rep. Luis Terrazas' aide, also thanked the chamber staff for all they had done to support the community.