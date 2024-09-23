By Roger Lanse
A Silver City Fire Department firefighter, Jamal Green, of Pinos Altos, has been missing since about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. SCFD Chief Milo Lambert said Green was seen on camera footage passing McDonald's and Domino's about that time in his 2000 grey Ford pickup with license BDAD16 on the way down the hill on Highway 15 from the Buckhorn in Pinos Altos, where he had met with friends. He was reportedly headed to a private residence on Gold Street, but he never showed there.
Green was reported missing on Sunday, about 8 a.m., when he didn't arrive for his shift, his phone didn't ring, and he wasn't at his residence. "This is totally unlike him," Lambert said. "I'm afraid something bad has happened to him."
Personnel from various fire and law enforcement agencies have been searching nonstop for Green and his vehicle.
Green has been with the department a little less than a year,