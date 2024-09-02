By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting, on August 19, 2024. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz (regular meeting), Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Work session

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, had an end of the year report for the board. She had state test scores, and the milestones achieved. She presented the board with a lot of information and data she went over and had provided the documents to them also. She explained how to read the data and told them to email her with any questions.

They looked at proficiency and advancement. The state had changed the scoring and addressed the cut score. She went over the categories and how they followed. "What we want to see is growth this year." Last year they had focused on scope and sequence. The test they found at time had been too long, so they shortened them.

Barris gave the board the math scores and 39 percent came in as novice, 31 percent came in at nearly proficient, 23 percent came in at proficient and 5 percent came in at advanced. "There is a face behind those numbers, and we want to see them grow."

She went on to give scores on elementary achievements in math and ELA (English language arts) and then the data from the middle schools. Barris said the data would be used to make decisions on how to help the students better.

Barris went over the special education scores. Hawkins added that they put the special education students in the least restrictive environments and make them inclusive. The state provides specific funding for special education. They use the same tests with special guidelines and rules.

Barris had the old graphs the board had been used to seeing and then compared them to the new graphs. She had 2022-2024 data from all the schools in the district. "This is not a place to evaluate our people; teachers all work hard."

Regular meeting

Recognition of Silver High School spring athletes that placed at state championships.

Demetrio Sanchez, athletic director, recognized Jacob Alcorta placed 3rd place in 4A golf. He had not been able to make it to the meeting.

Cody Landers, track coach, wanted to recognize the students that had won medals. He said it had been a great year and they had won a total of 11 medals. They had placed 1st to 5th. Hawkins said Landers had set expectations and a culture that he maintained throughout the year.

Christy Gonzales, powerlifting coach, wanted to recognize the students that had placed at the state competitions. She said they had done well and placed 2nd. She has mostly girls with just a few boys, but the girls placed. Two of them hold state records. One of the girls started the season powerlifting 175 pounds and ended powerlifting 300 pounds. Hawkins said he didn't know a lot about powerlifting but had learned. It would be a great extracurricular activity to condition the body.

Hawkins said Silver Consolidated Schools have a lot of sports activities available to students. They even have E-sports and gaming. The students engaged in sports have been shown more likely to graduate.

Hawkins provided the proposal dates for the 2025 graduations. Silver High School would be May 23, 2025, and Cliff High School May 16, 2025. They have looked and not found any conflicts.

Antonio Andazola, transportation director, provided information to the board on the 2024-2025 asbestos management plan. They surveil all areas with asbestos every six months to make sure it has not been disturbed. It had been checked in May and all areas were ok and no cause for concern. He will be going over these areas with all new staff and training them on what to look for.

Dianne Carrico, president of SCEA (Silver City Education Association), did not have anything to report.

Superintendent's report

Hawkins had an update on the beginning of the school year. They have been having new teacher and staff training. A training for the Ron Clark Academy had been done for those not able to attend. The Chromebooks had been sent out and the iPads had been sent to the kindergarteners. Agreements for them had been provided through parent square. These agreements need to be done each year and optional insurance offered.

Benjamin Potts, directory of technology, went to Sandia Labs again this year and picked up donated used equipment that they would be discarding. When the school had a cyber-attack at the beginning of the year. Hawkins said Potts saved the district a lot of time and resources. He had to completely disconnect the system and rebuild it. It had taken a good week to bring things back to normal. They had to manually connect all the AC units.

The walk-in freezer at Silver High School broke down and had to be fixed.

Last year they had 2,081 students enrolled after the drop of those that didn't show up. This year before the drop they have 2,256. This number will go down some.

They had some out-of-zone students that they had to evaluate the burden it will put on the teachers and take into consideration people that move in. They have been able to accommodate all of them except first grade.

Hawkins reported that Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, would be setting up ALICE (active shooter preparedness) training for all new teachers and staff. They will also invite Cobre, Aldo Leopold and Guadalupe Montessori to attend.

Hawkins thanked the board for embracing the house system learned at the Ron Clark Academy. Alvarez had made a wheel to spin with each of the four houses for the board to spin. Each one spun the wheel and found out what house they would be in.

The Cliff baseball field and fairgrounds have been part of a conversation that started a year ago. The district has not had the resources to keep the baseball field up and it has rarely been used. Hawkins said they would like to transfer it to the county to develop for the community to use for events. He had provided a copy of the survey to the board. He would be informing the Public Education Department of the negotiations. Hopefully it could just be transferred and not break any anti-donation rule. If it would they could sell it to the county for $1. Because it will be an inter-government transfer, they will not need to involve the Department of Finance. At the suggestion of the district's attorney, they will need to do a title search and verify the district owns the property. Hawkins said he would be confirming that so they would not have any obstacles by the next board meeting.

The next survey Hawkins provided had to do with a parking lot that sits against the schools that belongs to the Cliff Gila Farm and Livestock Bureau. They had reached out to Hawkins and wanted to donate that land to the district. They have no use for it. Again, they will be doing a title search first. Hawkins will have that at the next meeting for the board to decide if they would like to accept the donation.

Montenegro said five years ago the baseball field had come up in the facilities master plan and it had been recommended to dispose of the baseball field. Hawkins said they had received $20,000 capital outlay funds for the baseball field but would use it to support the county with their plans.

Alvarez gave the board a personnel report. Currently the district is staffed at 98.4 percent. He said two employees had been added since the report and they had candidates for the other openings.

Barris provided a report on personal development. They have been focusing on training. They started it last year and would continue. The district had received a lot of covid and ARPA money. They will be using the things learned at the Ron Clarke Academy and would continue to use them and went over some of the programs. "Our greatest resource is our people." They have lost a lot of the funding but will continue now just on a smaller scale. The district will do this by sending smaller groups to the Ron Clark Academy, bring some of the trainers here and use the people here that have already attended. Some funding can only be used for professional development and if not used it must be returned. They also will reduce funding in the next year when not used. The principals will be choosing who attends the training and it does not have to be just teachers. It can be an employee.

Klement asked Barris what percentage had attended the Ron Clark Academy, and she said she would contact them in a few days with that information. Hawkins said he thought it would be one-third to two-thirds had attended.

Barris went over the enrollment for the past five years. In 2020/2021 they had 2,277, in 2021/2022 they had 2,326, in 2022/2023 they had 2,210, and in 2023/2024 they had 2,120.

Joyce Barela, mental health coordinator, said they had done three surveys at the end of last year. One had been for the teachers, one for students and one for parents. The surveys showed some concern about who worked in the wellness rooms. This year they have done short biographies and photos that will be shared on Parents Square. Originally the presentation to the teachers had been the students would only be in the wellness room 15 minutes and sent back to class. They found some had deeper issues and needed more time. They will be conveying this to the teachers. Barela said they would strive to have better communication with the staff.

Other information found from the survey that many parents and staff had not been aware of the wellness rooms so they will continue to try and make the people aware.

Board of education

Montenegro said the finance subcommittee had met and talked about if they had received emergency funds for transportation. They had received more than $300,000 less than in the past. They have not received the emergency funding. They have been doing maintenance on a $1 million budget for years. It will be crucial for the SB9 to be renewed in the special election. She said they have been asked why they have $62 million in deferred maintenance. "The only way we have made it is because of the millions and millions we received for covid, and ARPA funding and they used it all for infrastructure and what was important." She said they used the money for heating, cooling, water, bathrooms and repairs. Another question that has been asked had been what they did with the $20 million bond from the last GO Bond. "It is easy to forget the new gym at Harrison and brand new little theater at the high school."

Hawkins said also with the previous bond they had invested in Growing Tree, for students with babies, elementary playgrounds and La Plata basketball court.

Montenegro said the audit committee does not need to meet until early next spring. She asked Cohn if he still would like to be on that committee and he said yes.

McMillan deferred the threat assessment committee report to Alvarez. Alvarez said they had talked about the cyber threat. They have hired two security guards, and they will be going through the process. Zero Eyes had to be reset and tested after the cyber-attack and works properly again. They have continued to do random campus checks.

Board president

Montenegro said, "We need everyone to vote on the special election." She thanked everyone for their support. "The schools are in dire need. This will help the students be amazing contributing citizens." Montenegro had attended a local Ron Clark training, and she said the whole district had been engaged. Even custodians had attended. She loved seeing the students wearing the shirts for their house and how proud they had worn them and being part of something. Many of these kids have not been on the basketball team or others but now they will be part of something so much bigger. Montenegro said this with a lot of emotion. "It is great they have a sense of belonging."

Diaz apologized for not being present for the work session. She had been at work. "The elephant in the room is we need to get our community behind us." She had written a letter to the editor because she said she felt it important that people know which source to look to for accurate information because it had been a problem. She wanted to encourage people to vote because it mattered. "We are all here to be part of the solution. We know if we educate our kids, they will come back to be educated citizens. We need to invest in our kids. We want people to be attracted to our community."

Cohn said he wanted to reiterate what had been said about the ballots. He wished everyone a successful and good school year.

McMillan said he has been excited to see all the excitement. Tomorrow would be the election deadline, and he thanked everyone for their support. He wanted to give a shout out to Hawkins for all his hard work to present the information to the community.

Klement extended a welcome to all the returning students. She commented on the houses and the creativity of the program. She reminded everyone they could still take their votes into the clerk's office the following day.

Public comment none currently

Action items

The board approved all requests made by Michelle McCain, finance director. She had checks totaling $498,106.52 and several budget adjustments .

Andazola gave an update on the transportation routes. They had combined many in both Silver City and Cliff. They have been able to retain all the contractors. Drivers have still been needed and they have been trying to recruit them. Andazola went over the requirements and the district would help facilitate that training required.

The board approved the graduation dates of May 23, 2025, for Silver High School and May 16, 2025, for Cliff High School.

The board approved the asbestos management plan.

The next finance committee meeting will take place September 12, 2024.

The next regular work session and board meeting will take place September 17, 2024. It usually would be September 16, but Hawkins will be out of town attending legislative meetings.

The board went into executive session

The board came back into open session and said no action had taken place.

Adjourned