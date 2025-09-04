SCPD responds to reports of gunshots 090325

On September 3, 2025, at 1720 hours, Silver City Police Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 12th Street.

Grant County Regional Dispatch informed the officers that they received multiple calls about a shooting in this area.

A witness contacted Central Dispatch, stating they observed the shooting and met with officers in the Food Basket parking lot. The witness described the shooter's clothing description. The suspect was later identified as Regan Joseph Morales.

Through the course of the investigation, evidence was recovered at the scene which is consistent with the witness statement and the initial call of shots fired.

Regan Joseph Morales was placed under arrest for the following Charges:

- One count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle

- Two battery counts on a peace officer

- Three counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer

- One count of assault on a peace officer

- One count of negligent use of a deadly weapon



Regan Joseph Morales was booked into the Grant County Detention Center.