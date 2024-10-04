Senate District 28 Candidate Questionnaire: Part One – Gabriel Ramos

By Frost McGahey



[Editor's Note:The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts Tuesday, October 8th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. The replies are posted in the order received.]

[Author's Note:Gabriel Ramos has served as the senator for District 28. He was appointed to fill Howie Morales’s seat in the legislature in 2019 when Morales became Lieutenant Governor. However in 2020, he was primaried by Siah Correa Hemphill and lost his race. Hemphill went on to win, but only by a slim margin.



Hemphill resigned her seat this June because she had to take a paying position as legislators do not receive a salary. Chris Ponce was appointed to take her position on the ballot.]



In Part Two, Chris Ponce answers the questions.



Gabriel Ramos

1. If a local, how long has your family been here? Ramos: I have lived in New Mexico my entire life and I am the 4th Generation.



2. This is an unpaid job that requires a long day’s commute, why did you decide to run? Ramos: I genuinely love to serve – it’s a value I grew up with. It’s about solving problems and giving back to the people and the special place that has made me who I am.



3. Why do you think voters should vote for you? Ramos: Experience. I have served at the county level as County Clerk and County Commissioner plus I served on the Cobre school board, the Hurley Town Council. As for District 28, I will not need on the job training and can start work on day one.



What I stand for: opportunities for students, job protection for our workers, freedom instead of being controlled by the government, and protecting our family values and way of life in Southern New Mexico. I will not be persuaded by the career politicians in Santa Fe to follow along with their radical agenda.



4. What would be your number one priority if elected? Ramos: The politicians in Santa Fe have attempted to kill our industries that our Southwest New Mexico families depend on. Our unique job market includes tourism, mining, lumber, farming, and ranching. I will fight back and protect these industries from out-of-touch, job killing politicians.



Overregulation and tax increases burden our small businesses. New Mexico should be a place where entrepreneurs and businesses succeed, not where they are set up to fail.



5. Number Two priority? Ramos: Protecting our children from the Santa Fe politicians who are more concerned with pushing their radical agenda rather than investing in their success. I will protect parental rights and ensure that parents have a say in their children’s education.



6. Addressing the crime issue is a big concern of voters. Some of the proposals that came up in the Special Session may come up again. One was allowing a judge to mandate outpatient treatment including involuntary commitment. Where do you stand on that? Ramos: This starts with bipartisan legislation that holds violent criminals accountable and supports compassionate mental health and drug prevention programs.



7. Some legislators believe that eliminating cash bail has caused an increase in crime and are trying to get it re-implemented. Where do you stand on that? Ramos: Violent criminals must be held accountable to ensure that they are not given the opportunity to re-enter society and commit more crime. We need to end the revolving door policy.



8. Many businesses are having a hard time hiring employees because no one is applying. Do you have any solutions to that problem?

Ramos: As a business owner I know small businesses are being burdened by overregulation and high taxes. I will work to end the overregulation and the unfair tax code to ensure small businesses feel empowered and encouraged.



9. Are you a member of any organizations? Ramos: Chairman of the Hurley Infant Jesus Shrine Council, member New Mexico Officials Association-NMAA, Knights of Columbus, and a District 7 Little league official.



10. Do you have any hobbies or interests? Ramos: I love hunting, fishing and being in the mountains with family and friends. I have been an Elk guide for over 20 years.