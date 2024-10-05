Senate District 28 Candidate Questionnaire: Part Two– Chris Ponce

By Frost McGahey

[Editor's Note:The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts Tuesday, October 8th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. The replies are posted in the order received.]

(Authors’s Note: If Ponce wins the senate seat then he has to resign his county commissioner’s seat. His vacancy would be filled by an appointment done by the Governor. Some fear Lujan-Grisham would appoint a Progressive.)

Gabriel Ramos’s answers are in Part One.

Chris Ponce

1. If a local, how long has your family been here? Ponce: I was born and raised in Silver City. My dad was born in Deming in 1928 and my mom was born in Silver City in 1926 .

2. This is an unpaid job that requires a long day’s commute, why did you decide to run? Ponce: I’ve dedicated most of my adult life to serving my community, first as a police officer for nearly 24 years, and now as the Chair of the Grant County Board of Commissioners. I decided to run because I think I have an important contribution to make in the State Senate to find solutions to some of the big problems and challenges southwestern New Mexico faces. Especially when it comes to crime, the fentanyl crisis, expanding rural health care, and getting more good jobs and training into our part of the state.



3. Why do you think voters should vote for you? Ponce:I have a record of public service that has prepared me well for working with others to find real solutions. If I am elected in November, I will be the only Democrat from southwest New Mexico in the Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats. I will be able to deliver the goods for our communities - better roads, improvements for our clinics and hospitals, infrastructure, water projects, and providing for the needs of our senior centers. My experience as Chair of the Grant County Board Commissioners has given me a direct understanding of the needs of residents in our communities, and of our public infrastructure needs. I can get to work on that right away.

I also fully support women’s reproductive rights and freedoms. As a senator, I will protect access to abortion and strengthen reproductive care in New Mexico always. I fully support paid family and medical leave legislation for New Mexico’s workers. When workers are dealing with a serious family medical emergency, as I have done, they lose their wages when they reduce their hours or leave the workforce. We can fix that while also protecting our small businesses.



4. What would be your number one priority if elected? Ponce: Lifting people up – this means more job opportunities for people in our small towns, and a better quality of life for working families and seniors. Southwest New Mexico needs more economic opportunities and good career training possibilities for young people in our area.



5. Number Two priority? Ponce: Reducing crime in our state. As a police officer for nearly 24 years, I know about dealing with crime first-hand, and I have a unique contribution to make in the Legislature, now grappling with finding effective solutions to crime and the fentanyl crisis in New Mexico. We must take bold action to cut crime now, and I will bring a constructive new voice, too little heard in the Legislature, on this pressing topic.



6. Addressing the crime issue is a big concern of voters. Some of the proposals that came up in the Special Session may come up again. One was allowing a judge to mandate outpatient treatment including involuntary commitment. Where do you stand on that? Ponce: I believe that mandating treatment for individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others can improve community safety. Some people with mental health issues may not seek help voluntarily and court-mandated treatment can help them receive the care they need. I support this as long as we balance the need for treatment with respect for individual freedoms. The legislature should also explore alternatives, such as improving community support systems and expanding voluntary mental health treatment options.



7. Some legislators believe that eliminating cash bail has caused an increase in crime and are trying to get it re-implemented. Where do you stand on that? Ponce: We are understandably frustrated when we see the “catch and release” of some criminals. The fact is, only a small percentage of defendants released while pending trial go on to commit new crimes. I think we need to change some of our laws to make sure that we have oversight of defendants who are released, to make sure they are held accountable while awaiting trial. We should require that a violation of a condition of release (such as being charged with a new crime or failing to appear at a court hearing) revokes a defendant’s release, and the defendant must stay in jail until trial. Ultimately, re-implementing cash bail would be up to a vote by the people of our state because it requires amending the constitution. I support allowing New Mexicans the opportunity to vote again on cash bail.

Going back to a cash bail system, however, is not the only solution to fighting crime. Having swift and sure consequences is the number one way to deter crime. This requires that cases aren’t dismissed due to understaffed prosecutor offices. As a senator, I would fight to make sure that our prosecutor offices are fully staffed.



8. Many businesses are having a hard time hiring employees because no one is applying. Do you have any solutions to that problem? Ponce: First, I’d like to find out why no one is applying for jobs. Secondly, I’d like to find out why no one is applying for jobs. Are wages too low? Are applicants having trouble finding affordable child care? Are potential applicants not qualified? Here are my solutions: we can invest in more and better job training programs aligned to the needs of our southwest businesses and communities today to get our workers and young people the skills to be more employable. We can better target incentives for employers, like tax credits or subsidies to businesses that hire and train new employees. We must support resources or subsidies for childcare providers. We can partner with schools and universities to create internship programs, apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships, and career mentors that connect students with local businesses – and jobs.



I am currently president of the Chief Elected Officials for Southwest New Mexico. We work hand-in-hand with the state Workforce Solutions Department to ensure funding and training for area workers to enter the workforce and maintain jobs. We also assist businesses to recruit workers for their businesses.



9. Are you a member of any organizations? Ponce: I was a member of Fraternal Order of Police Copper Lodge #2 for many years, and was once its President.



10. Do you have any hobbies or interests? Ponce: I like to fish, and I also enjoy hunting, camping and cooking outdoors.