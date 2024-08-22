On August 20, 2024 at 1549 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Alabama Street in reference to a female later identified as Marie A. Gonzales, with a gunshot wound to her upper left leg.

Initially, Marie was uncooperative and stated she had been shot and just needed to be transported to the hospital. Marie did not want to tell Officers anything about the incident.

Prior to being transported, Detective Stephen Laramore spoke to Marie in attempt to find out who shot her. Marie indicated that she left 12th Street Snappy Mart in a white 1985 Cadillac driven by Joseph De La Torre and passengers, Hector Martinez and Tommy Valdez. Marie said she and Tommy were arguing but did not indicate a cause of the argument. Marie informed Detective Laramore that she was shot by Tommy Valdez one time. Detectives collected one brass casing from the scene.

An Attempt to Locate was put out by Central Dispatch for the Cadillac. Grant County Sherriff's Deputies made contact with the vehicle at 88 North Hurley Road. Deputies made contact with Joseph De La Torre and Hector Martinez. Silver City Police Department Detectives arrived on scene and spoke to both subjects. After they were read their Miranda Warnings, they both provided statements. Both subjects stated that Tommy shot Marie after an unknown argument. Joseph stated he saw the barrel of the gun but didn't see what kind of gun it was. Joseph stated he told Tommy to get out of the vehicle and Tommy exited the car. Hector stated he heard the gunshot but didn't know anything more.

A warrant was obtained for Tommy Valdez for one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle.

On August 21, 2024, Silver City Police Department's Narcotic Agents reached out to the US Marshals after determining that Tommy fled to Las Cruces, NM where he was located and arrested. The Silver City Police Department extends their appreciation to the US Marshals for their assistance.