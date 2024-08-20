SILVER CITY, NM –A shooting occurred near the Western New Mexico University campus in Silver City on Thursday, August 20, 2024, causing the university to issue a shelter-in-place warning to students, faculty and staff. The shelter-in-place advisory has since been listed.
The suspects in the shooting are still at large and driving an older white Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme or similar model. One occupant has extensive face tattoos. If seen, the public is advised to dial 911 immediately. Do not approach this vehicle.
WNMU President Joseph Shepard said that the university fully assessed the situation before deciding to lift the advisory. "Once we had reasonable certainty that the campus was not in any danger, we lifted that shelter-in-place," he said. The RAVE Alert system used by WNMU allows the university to issue immediate messaging in emergency situations.
Shepard continued, "At no point was any student, staff or faculty member, to the best of our knowledge, ever in danger. We will always place our university community's safety as our top priority."
