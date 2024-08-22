By Roger Lanse

On Aug. 13, 2024, a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Silver Consolidated Schools Administration Building, 2810 N. Swan Street, at about 4:15 p.m. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority stated Louis Alvarez, Silver Consolidated Schools Associate Superintendent, had a Silver High School teacher in his office who had admitted to an "inappropriate relationship" with a female SHS student. According to an SCPD affidavit for arrest, a SCPD detective identified the teacher as Felix "Orland" Thompson, 23, of Silver City.

Alvarez said information that Thompson was having an inappropriate relationship with a student came through an anonymous complaint system. Alvarez told the detective he had been conducting an investigation based on the anonymous tip he had received, but through an examination of phone records determined that Thompson hadn't been texting the 17-year-old female victim during the time the victim had claimed. Thompson was allowed to return to work.

However, a second investigation by Alvarez revealed texts Thompson and the victim had sent to one another. Thompson also admitted at this time that he had an inappropriate relationship with the female victim.

Speaking with the detective at the SCPD, Thompson stated he had "a relationship with a student" starting in March or April of 2024, that was "physical, but not sexual." Later, Thompson and the victim described their interaction as sexual in nature but not actual sexual intercourse.

Due to Thompson's and the victim's statements, with the evidence obtained during the investigation, Chief Deputy District Attorney Anne Swank has approved charges against Thompson -- six counts of criminal sexual penetration, third degree felonies; 12 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, third degree felonies; and one count of tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony.

Thompson remains in custody at the Grant County Detention Center as of Aug. 22, 2024