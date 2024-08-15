By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a special meeting July 30, 2024. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano, Rudy Bencomo, Nicholas Prince, and Stan Snider. The meeting had taken place entirely online.

Council comments

Prince thanked the town management for arranging the meeting to be online. He wanted to remind everyone school would be starting and to keep safety in mind.

Bencomo and Cano didn't have any comments. Snider just wanted to thank them for arranging the meeting online.

James Marshall, assistant town manager, said they did not have any reports.

New business

The council approved moving the August 13, 2024, meeting to August 12, 2024, at 6:00 pm.

The council approved Cano for the voting delegate at the 2024 annual municipal league conference and Snider the alternate.

The council approved ordinance 1329. This will amend the affordable housing program. Jacqui Olea, planning and permitting, said this will streamline the process and make the program more accessible to families. More people will be able to qualify. Previously people had to meet a 120 percent AMI (area median income) but now can qualify with 150 percent AMI.

Ladner thanked them for all the hard work they had put in to make this possible.

Meeting adjourned.