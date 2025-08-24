Silver City council meeting turns into chaos

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting July 29, 2025. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano, and Councilors Nicholas Prince, Rudy Bencomo and Stan Snider.

Council comments

Prince said he wished to keep his comments short but remind folks that the school year begins on the upcoming Monday and to please slow down, be aware of bus stops and just make a little extra time when traveling around the schools.

Cano wanted to recognize that Detective Efren Canas was in attendance. She thanked the Knights of Columbus for hosting a back to school event. They had more than 16 hairdressers and barbers providing free haircuts for any kids that showed up. At the same event they had hot dogs and school supplies. The Silver City Police Department had provided snacks and beverages. “This is one of the best community events I have gone to in a while. It was amazing to see all those little kids and their smiles looking fresh and ready for school. I loved being a small part of that.”

Cano wanted to address the rumor she supported ICE (immigration and customs enforcement) because she spoke in support of the Stonegarden grant that Prince and Snider believe should be returned. She wanted to reiterate the difference between Stonegarden and the 287g program (ICE). She had seen posts on social media that say 287g would be specifically for the removal of undocumented immigrants in this country. Stonegarden falls under Homeland Security as does FEMA. “If we don’t like Homeland Security, we don’t like help when we get flooded.”

Under Homeland Security', it would not be just for removing immigrants. The program would fund training and equipment for the department to combat narcotic trafficking such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, etc., which is a problem in Grant County. She said an individual may be stopped for an offense that eventually leads to the subject being found to be undocumented. “Let me remind you multiple times that Police Chief Freddie Portillo has said that his officers are not asking any questions about citizenship status.” Someone might self-identify, and the officer will respond with the same protocol no matter who will be paying them, Silver City or Stonegarden grant funds, the protocol remains the same. She also wanted to point out that if ICE wants to come into the community, it will do so and not have anything to do with Stonegarden. “My issue with returning any grant money, and not just for the police department, will be the same. If you apply for a federal grant, you report any other grants received in the past. Returning this grant would have to be included.” When money has been returned, the odds will be that the grantor will take that into consideration and assume their grant will be returned. Returning those funds would be seriously detrimental to the department and town when making future applications.

Cano has spoken to several mayors of communities that fall close to the border and have received Stonegarden grants. They have used the money for training, equipment and to pay the officers to work overtime on the drug crisis. Neither had used the grant to go out and actively look for undocumented immigrants. That had not been the focus and nor would it be for the Silver City Police Department. The mayors she spoke to also added that it was really good for morale. The extra overtime has helped the officers financially. Stonegarden grant money has made that possible and the communities have been thankful.

Cano had received comments on how they can’t understand how she as a Latina could possibly support the police or the grant. “Let me remind the public that the vast majority of the police department is Latino, including the chief. It is possible to be both Latino and a public servant, believe it or not.”

Another message Cano has received says she must not have immigrants in her life and that would be the reason she supports it. That would be an assumption. Cano has taken into consideration the big picture and not just about now but10,20 years down the line. “We do not want to be known as the municipality that can afford to send grant money back.” This will have serious consequences. “I am well aware that one of my colleagues on this council has made it his mission to spread false information about me as this next campaign season begins.” She asked the public to ask her directly instead of listening to more of the vitriol that has been spread in another attempt at dividing the community.

“Do I support ICE? Excuse my language, but let me be clear, Hell no. Do I support the men and women that serve our community as employees of the Silver City Police Department? Hell yes.” Cano continued that the department has not been perfect, and improvements could be made. “Not all the officers are perfect every single time they are on duty. They are not robots.” This program can provide training and improve the officers. The council hears the public say the officers need more training and more officers present. With this grant both of those things can be done.

If considering removing this grant Cano wanted to see some legally documented proof that any officers have made a stop to specifically ask someone’s legal status and had them removed from this country. “My job is to provide our employees with the tools necessary to do their jobs efficiently and continue to help the town succeed. Taking away grant money that will provide those opportunities is counterintuitive to that purpose.” She said she has been fully aware of that some wish to twist her reasons for her stance on this matter. In previous meetings Cano has said her job will be to do her job and not keep her job.

Bencomo said the agenda would be long and would keep his comments brief. He had met with Portillo to discuss more details on the Stonegarden grant. He had walked away comfortable with the information provided. He added school would be starting and asked people to be careful.

Snider had comments on the Stonegarden grant but would wait for when they came to that part of the agenda. Some great things had been happening; the new rec center is a fantastic addition to the community. He encouraged everyone to take advantage of the new facility. The food coop had moved to its new location with more space. He had attended the dedication of a prayer wheel at the Lotus Center, 211 West Broadway. A prayer wheel would be filled with millions of prayers. He encouraged people to stop by and see it.

Ladner wanted to remind the press and public that the council comments represent their personal opinion and do not represent any official position of the town. They cannot have a discussion on anything said in public input but encouraged people to contact Brown and he can answer any questions they might have.

Ladner thanked code enforcement for cleaning up the area on 6th Street and Swan Street. The town had received many calls and emails asking why they had not done it. A contractor had been hired but when he had been scheduled to start the fires had come and they had to address that. Sometimes things take a while.

The council approved the minutes for the July 8, 2025, meeting.

Public input

Many people had signed up for public input. Ladner let them know they had five minutes and to please be civil, cordial and respectful.

Marth Blacklock has lived here a little over twenty years. She had read in the Grant County Beat and why they would no longer be publishing the police blotters. Dispatch had told them it took too much time, and they had been short staffed plus some other explanations. In the last six months she had seen government services on the federal level disappearing. When local services like regular access to the police blotters stops it would not be a good thing. The blotters provide an overview on what has been happening in the community. She said if they have been following responses to this change in the Grant County Beat or Facebook, they know it had gone to “what are they hiding”. She had not come to give public input to go that direction and understood the short staffing and new computer systems. “The blotters help maintain a sense of investment and stability.” She asked that they arrange the staff and budget, so the police blotters stay in easy access to the public.

Victoria Reese, “I was very happy to hear we are not participating with ICE and Stonegarden program. I am happy to speak on the dangers of that if it happened.” She had been here a little over ten years and struck by what a friendly accepting town it has been. She wants it to stay that way. “If we allow the police department to work with ICE, the federal government could start insisting and totally ruin the feeling of the town.” Reese said ICE will be targeting the neighbors and business owners. These people pay taxes and have children that attend school. “These are not law breakers that ICE has been targeting. They are gestapo stormtroopers, totally unaccountable and above the law. They are violent.” Reese said accepting that money from the federal government would move them to the dark side. Allowing ICE to terrorize the town would go against the Zia Symbol of the state.

Mark Duran wanted to reiterate what Reece had said, he had the same sentiment. He wanted to offer his support to not have the police deal with ICE in any way.

Richard Sweeney had looked at his utility bill about a month ago and it had been high. He inquired with the utility department and had been told it had to do with him having two cans. “We don’t have two cans.” He said he has been billed for the last six years for two cans. He cited why he thought this had happened. In 2019 curb side recycling had been stopped. They put the extra can out and it had been taken but they continued to be charged. He has been dealing with the utility department and had been told he could not have a refund. He thought he had been overbilled by $12 a month and for six years that came to $864. If that happened to say 2,000 people that would mean about $1.7 million to to town. He continued with what he had been doing to solve the problem and nothing had helped. At this point he felt it would be like stealing. Sweeny said in the process he found out a senior citizen discount would be available. No one had ever told him that nor had he seen it anywhere. Ladner said they could not comment but the council members had been taking notes.

Delfina Jimenez wanted it known that she supported the Silver City Police Department. She understood the grant received has a request to be sent back. “I am against that. Our police department needs every penny it can get.” The grant pays for overtime and equipment to work on the drugs coming into the area and not for identifying illegals. The Silver City Police Department cannot ask for citizenship status, because of policy. This policy would be part of public record. Only ICE can ask citizenship status. “I 100 percent back up the police department.” If they can obtain grants, it will make a big difference for the community safety. She added she agreed with Portillo. She supported ICE arresting cartels and terrorists. Silver City has a lot happening that the residents have not been aware of and hoped they would find out in the future.

Sharon Bookwalter recently had three issues catch her attention and will all intertwine at some point. They will be the missing police blotters, the Stonegarden grant and an exchange between Snider and Portillo at the recent work session July 24, 2025, regarding the JAG (justice assistance grant) money.

She had found out that the Silver City Police Department had not been submitting a blotter to the Grant County Beat for publication. This would reduce the opportunities for people to report relevant information regarding crimes, reduces community awareness and creates more distance.

She has concerns over the police department continuing to receive money from Stonegarden. She had heard the word overtime used to justify the grant. “Our officers should not have to work 12-16 hour days in order to make a living. She continued to address overtime and what it meant and if they would be working for the town or as a private contractor for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). What will the officers do when told by DHS to perform the duties of a federal agent to enforce immigration policies. She said she had read the agreement, and it includes more than Portillo has shared.

The last thing she addressed was the interaction between Snider and Portillo when Snider asked if the JAG money and if it could be used for crisis intervention and Portillo had said no. She said on the Department of Justice website crisis intervention could be used with the grant.

Kevin Hurst had come to speak about the Stonegarden grant. He had downloaded the 73-page contract. It says it will be for border enforcement and nothing to do with local municipalities. He continued to cite parts of the contract. “All it does is cover overtime to go out and do ICE activities.” He feels that the DHS has been promoting a false emergency against immigration. “They have been taking people and not giving them their rights and this is creating fear.” He spoke to a community in Maine that 30 percent of the work force have been immigrants from Jamaca and the people are afraid they will be scooped up. “It will affect tourism here because people will not want to come someplace they don’t feel safe.”

Hurst said he appreciated the presence of law enforcement, and it made him feel more comfortable. They have a lot to deal with here. The border has already been militarized.

Efren Canas had lived in other places before, such as Texas while in the military. He now works in Silver City as a detective. He addressed something Bookwalter had said they had transitioned to a new system, and it had caused problems with the blotters. He had a conversation with Prince about the Stonegarden grant. The program will be for traffic stops to find controlled substances. They may at the same time come across guns, money and stolen vehicles. They will not be leaving Grant Couty and will mainly be working on highway 180, 152 and 90. He gave an example if he stopped Prince for speeding that would be the stop but if other indicators came up, he would be investigating further. Once the citation had been written his business would be done. Anything else would be exceeding his scope.

Canas brought up the amount of technology available to kids. He has a daughter. Much of the technology the kids use they will be talking to people and those might be adults. They have been working with DHS for child exploitation. They have received equipment for this and some of the officers have received training to use this equipment. People out there can lure children and talk to them. “Yes, we have worked with DHS on this issue.” They have used this equipment while adhering to the department policies and do it to promote public safety. He chooses to come to serve this community and just wants to make sure his daughter and all kids will be safe.

Daniel Duran Paiz has lived in Silver City for four years. He cited a news story on CBS about an 18-year-old man, a US citizen rounded up by ICE. He had been grabbed and thrown to the ground. Supposedly the ICE agent told him he didn’t have rights. “If the US deported all the people Trump wants to it would range from 18,000 to 20,000 people a day for the rest of his term and that would be impossible. “So, the strategy is to terrorize the undocumented people into self-deporting.” He continued to cite what has been going on saying people had been grabbed off the streets. He said, “The government has hired 10,000 ICE agents that will have more immunity and less accountability with less training than the average cop which is already dismal. Also, who are they recruiting? Seems to me that the Proud Boys and January sixers would love to have permission to break some brown skulls. That is how fascism works.” He continued with a rendition of what he saw going on in the country. “If you think it is worth it to work with these thugs, then I guess that is your choice.”

Jennifer Lanborn said she understood the need for effective policy in response to the longstanding immigration challenges. “In a functioning democracy we could have these policy discussions, but we are backsliding into an autocratic state.” She said things have not been normal and every day they see disregard for the constitution by the executive branch. She continued with what she saw as failure of the system. “We have no safeguards against tyranny. Across the country they continue to see ICE officers not respecting the principal of due process so she didn’t not think entering into a contract for Stonegarden would be good and stood against the town accepting the funds.

Anne Lowe has lived here since 1991 and said she would be nervous about the Stonegarden grant. She had reviewed the ICE website and the 287g program that trains local police to become ICE agents. “That is alarming, and I do not want our local police to become an arm of ICE.” She thought it would be better to have the police patrol sensitive areas in town. “ICE and border patrol are deporting people without warrants to unknown concentration camps where no one can find them.” She had heard all the reassurances but didn’t see it when she looks at the ICE website.

Ladner thanked all the people that had participated.

Reports

Christina Castillo and Bobby Shaw had a presentation for SPIN (supporting people in need). They provided a report for April, May and June. They had also attended to request monthly support from the town. Shaw said SPIN is a needed service in the community. Many clients would not have routine meals if not provided by SPIN and the Gospel Mission. They would have to resort to the trash and then become ill which would lead to the use of city resources. The same would be the providing of showers which helps decrease the bacteria on the body that mitigates infections and illness. They don’t just provide needed physical services but mental health as well.

Shaw continued that SPIN had in the last three months provided 4,321 meals which meant about four-to-seven a day. They had also provided 1,368 showers, about 15 a month.

In the past three months Shaw said they had facilitated six people being housed. Currently they have 31 being represented payee clients. Recently one has been granted by social security to be their own representative payee so they now may take care of their own finances.

Transportation has been done by Greyhound Bus Lines. They had three in the last three months that had gone home. Shaw said, “We have been doing some renovation, but materials are scarce, and donations would be appreciated.” He said some of the shelter clients had been picking up trash away from the shelter. They bring it back to be able to obtain cigarettes.

The Silver City Fire Department recently provided some basic life support training to the staff. At the end of August, they will be having conflict resolution and more basic first aid. New Mexico State University and New Mexico Behavioral Services Division had conducted a quality service review they hoped to have for the council in the future.

Castillo said that SPIN requests the town’s support investment of the shelter. The agency had come a long way. The council had been provided the proposal. “I want to tell you what the shelter means to me.” It would not just be the clients they serve but she has been proud when she hears about the six clients that now have homes. “The staff is where my passion is.” They have 32 staff members across the three facilities. Many of the staff have been people that lived in the shelters and have worked their way up to employment and productive citizens.

Castillo told the council it cost them about $1,500 a day to run the shelter. They have asked for help to cover rent and utilities. She said she had provided them with a budget breakdown and most of the money used to support the shelter comes from other programs, clinical services and other therapeutic services provided. For years she had been trying to pull together as many resources as possible to support the shelter. “It is an expensive endeavor.”

Cano said she understood why they have requested this money. She noticed they had security cameras and emergency equipment on the list but didn’t understand why that had been made a continual expense and that stood out to her. Last time SPIN had come and asked for support she had specifically asked for an actual budget. What they had been provided had not been a budget. A budget should be several pages and list other sources of income. The last thing she wanted to address would be the anti-donation laws, and they could not donate to a nonprofit. If the town would be allowed, they would have 60 other nonprofits in town asking for money. “If all asked for $2,000 a month that would be $1.4 million the town would have to come up with. At this point we can’t afford to give our employees more than a cost of living adjustment and that breaks my heart. We don’t have room for extras.” Cano wanted to see more information before making any decision.

Castillo wanted to address the comment on cameras and said it has been an ongoing expense every month to monitor, and they pay per camera. Currently they only have cameras covering the front and back of the building but would like to add them to both sides. She said she had provided them with a profit and loss statement.

Prince thanked SPIN for all they do. He had received emails about the fiscal audit done in 2023 and 2024. “It absolutely assuaged any concerns I had, and ones popularly expressed in the community.” He understood it had been difficult to be able to provide services. He specifically wanted to know if they had seen any changes in funding coming from Medicaid that would affect operations.

Cano said she had not received a profit and loss statement from them, and Bencomo had not either. She again asked for more information before it became an action item.

Castillo wanted to respond to what Prince had ask edabout Medicaid. She had not seen any projected numbers but said, “Thank God that we live in a state with a governor that has pledged to continue funding things like Medicaid.” If Medicaid has cuts, they will have problems because they fund the shelter through Medicaid billing for services.

Snider said he appreciated all that they do and to keep up the good work. He curiously asked why they didn’t ask for a lump sum. Castillo said this would be for monthly expenses. If they don’t have to worry about $2,000 a month it frees up more funds to invest in better security measures and be able to pay the staff overtime. “We have a lot of employees, and we want to be able to support them the best way possible and keep them safe. We work with the most difficult people and population.”

Bencomo asked her how many employees they had. Castillo said 32 at all facilities but 25 locally. He responded that it seemed like a lot of overhead. Castillo said most of the budget has been for staff. “We don’t run on volunteers because I need people to have an investment in what they are doing.”

Prince had a final comment to city staff and public servants. “I’m not convinced that our situation gets any better or easier if there are challenges that are going on at this organization.” He continued that they had been fortunate to have so many caring and compassionate people. If the organization will be having challenges over the next few years that they will not be aware of, and Prince went into all those possible problems. He felt what they have asked for “is a no brainer and actually quite cheap.”

Brown said they could not donate but could contract with them for services and said it could be discussed.

Ladner said he did appreciate what they had been doing for the community and have been trying to address real critical needs with the homeless.

Brown addressed the reason for the rec center not being open yet. They have been waiting for the fiber to be connected. It will connect the phone, security system, monitoring systems, computers, etc., all need to be connected. They had also hired staff and currently they have been going through background checks. He hoped for the middle of August.

The council took a five-minute break.

New business

The council approved the public celebration permit for Open Space Brewery to serve alcohol August 16, 2025, at the Murray Hotel for the Lotus Center community Indian Dinner.

The council approved resolution 2025-22 authorizing the filing of an application. Brown said this application will be for the assistance under a new program through the New Mexico Finance Authority for capacity and technical assistance funding. Technically this application will at some point be submitted by the Grant County Water Commission but until that point the town may legally and operationally be able to submit these applications. This one will provide funding for technical assistance for legal fees that will enable them to update the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA). This will set the commission up to file applications on their own behalf. It will also help in doing 40- year water plans for Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley. Silver City has also been in the process of updating theirs. Santa Clara and Bayard have not done one since 1995 or 1996 and Hurley has never been required because of not having water rights. Now they have water rights. Then a 40-year plan for Grant County Water Commission will be done that folds the others in.

Prince said he wanted to reiterate a growing concern about the over privatization of public services as this project progresses. Although it seems like a win for the communities a concern has come up that the water rights will be signed away through the JPA and legal documentation moving forward. He didn’t want to see it become privatized and then sold back to the people.

Brown said the mission of the Grant County Water Commission will be to have it up and running since they had received the donation of water rights from Freeport McMoRan. The agreement has been that all water systems remain autonomous, and all water rights remain with the community, both donated and previously owned. The commission will technically just be a distribution system. “So that should be something that never happens.”

The next resolution 2025-23 was only to approve the amendments to the budget for fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. This document must be filed with the New Mexico Finance Authority. Brown explained that this would be just to adopt all of the grants that had been received through the year and the expenditures associated with them. It also showed increased revenues from gross receipts, taxes and user fees along with the expenses associated with those.

From that point the interactions disintegrated into much conversation, little Roberts Rules of Order and it all centered on $2,000 grant money spent by a grant, operation Stonegarden. The conversation encompassed the whole grant of $28,000. This had been extensively discussed in the work session held July 24, 2025. Prince wanted the whole grant sent back. He had requested it in the last meeting, and he saw it has still been included.

Brown explained that $2,000 of the funding had already been spent in the last fiscal year so it must be authorized. Prince said the grant had never come before them for approval. Brown said the small ones never come before the council and have never been required.

Cano wanted to acknowledge the extensive work the accounting department does every year and wanted to thank them publicly. She pointed out other municipalities have always been so happy when they only have 50 findings in their audits. “I always think ours is always so amazing. I know our next financial person will be amazing.”

Snider thanked Portillo for sending him the agreement with the county on police procedures for Stonegarden. He had read over it and found what he saw as problems. He said the federal government gives the money to the state and the state gives it to the county and then it comes to the police department. Because of that the department didn’t know the stipulations. Portillo said they had to go through training before they could even work the program. This conversation went on for some time back and forth. Portillo reiterated the MOU and it addressing not violating federal civil rights and abiding by the Silver City Police Department policies.

Snider and Prince threw Roberts Rules of Order out to continue to push their demand to send back the full grant, the $2,000 already spent and the remainder left. It became a full out badgering and the audience in attendance joined in with yelling and clapping.

Cano wanted to add that even if they send this back ICE and border patrol could come in anytime and do operations. Portillo said sometimes they come, and the department has no idea they have come into the community.

Prince continued with listing out what he saw as problems and connected Stonegarden to ICE and Homeland Security. He said if they accept the funding these organizations can come in any time. As he cited all this information he wanted to know if Portillo had been aware of it.

The fact that this resolution had been for last fiscal year budget adjustment approval seemed to completely be lost in the banter. The resolution just affirmed what happened in the last fiscal year.

Prince ignored this and said last May a constituent made him aware that a Silver City police car, town property, had been seen sitting on the edge of Grant County at the Faywood turnoff. He seemed to want to know if that was the $2,000 spent. This continued with a long back and forth discussion between Prince and Brown. Prince came back to the grant, and it had not come before the council and the town had surrendered its separation of federal powers. Prince said, “We have a constitution.” Portillo tried to calmly explain the program and that they worked through the county and not the federal government. Prince would not hear it and insisted it came from the federal government.

Portillo said they do communicate with border patrol because they have specific zones they will be assigned to.

[Author's Note: Many comments could not be reported because of constant interruptions by Prince and sometimes Snider.]

Portillo went on explaining the zones. Border patrol will assign an area within the county on highway 180 or 90. “We don’t go outside the county. This program is all voluntary.” This program targets drug trafficking, human sex trafficking, violent crimes and weapons. It does not target any individuals.

Prince continued with addressing Brown about not bringing this grant or MOU in front of the council for approval. He felt they would be on the hook for far too much and put the officers in extremely dangerous situations that could force them to make decisions to take orders that “come down from on high, depending on whatever wind is going to blow”.

Brown asked Portillo how long the county had been part of the program. Portillo said at least over a decade. Brown asked if they had ever been required to enforce immigration. Portillo said no; it would not be legal. “We can’t enforce federal law.”

Prince continued with his objections and cited documents. Portillo addressed those documents. Charles Kretek, town attorney, said first he had not been the one to sign the MOU. He had recently taken the place of retired Jim Reynolds. He did however have some information. Originally Grant County had been under Luna County with the Stonegarden funding. Luna County had been the fiscal agent, and it had been started over ten years ago. In all the statements made he had heard one he wanted to address that had been incorrect. The federal government cannot call the officer and demand they show up. They volunteer and sign up. The federal government cannot pull them out of the town unless it were a national emergency.

Snider said he had provided a fact sheet on Stonegarden to the council. He began to go over all those key points. He wanted to know what they would do when they would be called to the boarder because of the grant money.

Portillo, “My response would be the priority is the town, and they can’t force us to go down there. We will cover the town always.” He repeated what the attorney said about not being able to require them to go to the border.

Prince addressed Kretek and cited his comment about national emergency. “We’re currently under 49 national declarations of emergency and half of them are pretty suspicious. I’m pretty sure we are still fighting the war on poverty from 1977. None of the emergencies are going towards any community concerns.” He continued with the belief the officers would be forced, and they would not have any oversight. If they had been working with Stonegarden for ten years, why had the drug crisis become worse.

One of the accountants came up to the microphone and said, “Again, getting back to this. It has already happened. This budget adjustment has already happened. The finance quarterly report has already happened. What you're talking about is what's going to happen next fiscal year. That's the budget. That's where you can take it out ,because you can't take it out of here.”

Cano wanted to reiterate and have Portillo address. The officers will not be required to do this and don’t have to deal with the border. Portillo said yes. Bencomo said that Portillo had done a very good job at explaining the program. “We have to trust that he will use and exercise good judgement.

Snider continued to address the stipulations of the grant and ask many questions. Most of the questions Prince and Snider proposed had been combative.

Snider addressed Portillo, “I remember in the work session you indicated, and you have tonight as well, that we really do not do immigration. But then if we're not doing immigration, then why are we applying for this grant? Go ahead.”

Portillo said, “I don't think you're understanding. Okay, we're arresting under state law and if they happen to be illegal, that's the data that they're tracking. We're not pulling them over for just feeling that they're illegal. That's profiling. It's illegal. We can't do that. If they commit a traffic violation, we pull them over and we do an investigation. If all we have is a speeding citation, we cut them loose. We can't detain them. We're not enforcing immigration law. We're enforcing state law.”

Prince addressed Brown with a barrage of protocols having to do with illegal immigrants. Snider chimed in with his talking points on the stipulations. Each had a very long list of talking points regarding Stonegarden.

Snider said Silver City would be too far from the border and 90 miles didn’t justify having officers use those funds. Portillo said 90 miles would not be that far and they have a lot flowing from the border and it would be legitimate funding.

Snider and Prince worked in tandem to address every talking point on the issue they had. Prince went into a long explanation of the catastrophic failure the drug war had been. He found it disturbing that the police department had reported suspected illegal immigrants to the border patrol.

It finally came back to the grant would only be for $28,000 and right now the resolution had only been about $2,000 spent in the past fiscal year.

Bencomo brought up the families that had lost children to fentanyl use. If the grant could save one child it would be worth it.

Portillo was asked if they didn’t have this grant and someone had been pulled over and for some reason he found out they had an illegal status the officer’s protocol will still be the same to contact border patrol. Portillo affirmed the statement. The same thing will take place with or without the grant.

Ladner asked if the town would have any liability on this resolution. Kretek said this resolution did not have anything to do with the $28,000 grant. This just had the $2,000 of the grant that had been spent, and it closes out the last year fiscal budget. If this resolution does not happen the town will be out of compliance and will have to address with the DFA (department of finance and administration). The $28,000 would not even have any relevance to this resolution. The funds had been expended, and it must be acknowledged in this budget.

Ladner finally called for a motion. Snider made the motion with an amendment that took out the Stonegarden grant. This ensued with collosal confusion and Snider and Prince voted for the resolution with the amendment and Cano and Bencomo voted no. Ladner had not heard the amendment and broke the tie passing with the amendment until he realized he had not heard the amendment. A ten minute recess was taken in part due to the confusion, audience interruptions and yelling. Snider and Prince fought this recess and said the vote had been done.

After the recess Ladner explained he thought he had been voting for the resolution as published and didn’t hear the amendment. He asked for a revote and it started the arguments and audience yelling again. They discussed how this could be done and the process amidst the continual interruption from Prince, Snider and audience.

They started with a motion to reconsider the vote in which Prince and Snider voted no and Cano and Bencomo voted yes with Ladner breaking the tie with a yes. More interruptions and Reese who had spoke in public comment came up interrupted although Ladner asked her to have a seat and told her she had not been recognized. She continued and said, “As a citizen, I just saw you vote. I saw the attorney and the town manager go back there and pressure you into changing your vote in front of these citizens.” At this point the audience became interruptive by laughing and yelling.

It again came up for a vote. This resolution 2025-23 would be for adjusting the ending budget for the last fiscal year. The $2,000 Stonegarden funding had already been spent in this budget for the end of year and has to be filed with the state. The disruptive behavior of Prince, Snider and the audience continued. Prince and Snider said they had never been consulted on the Stonegarden funding, and they would not approve anything with that in it.

The motion made by Snider had been reread. This added the amendment to resolution 2025-23 to strike the Stonegarden funding from the budget and send back the $2,000. Prince and Snider continued with their agenda holding up the voting. Finally, a vote took place and Prince and Snider voted yes and Cano and Bencomo voted no. Ladner broke the tie by voting no.

Resolution 2025-23 without the amendment had a vote of no from Prince and Snider. Cano and Bencomo voted yes with Ladner breaking the tie with a yes. After much time, Resolution 2025-23 passed as published.

Prince wanted to make a motion to reconsider resolution 2025-23 and Snider seconded it. The vote came to Prince and Snider voting yes and Cano and Bencomo voting no. Ladner broke the tie with a no.

The next resolution 2025-24 will be the final quarterly report for the last fiscal year. This will also be required by the state for compliance. It had just actually been approved in the last resolution.

Prince asked if it included the Stonegarden grant. Brown told him yes but only the $2,000 that had been used.

The vote came up for resolution 2025-24 to approve the final quarter budget report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Prince said, “I will not vote for any spending or any acceptance of any money from the Department of Homeland Security.” Prince and Snider voted no and Cano and Bencomo voted yes. Ladner broke the tie voting yes. The resolution passed.

The next resolution 2025-25 before the council would be for the approval of the budget for the next fiscal year, July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Brown said this would be the proposed budget discussed at the last meeting July 24, 2025. No changes had been made other than reconciled beginning balances that may have happened since then. Brown added it did include the remainder of the Stonegarden grant.

Snider made a motion to approve the resolution with the amendment to strike the Stonegarden grant and return the monies. Prince seconded the motion. In the vote Prince and Snider voted yes and Cano and Bencomo voted no. Ladner broke the tie voting no.

The motion was made to approve resolution 2025-25 as published. Prince and Snider voted no. Prince added, “I won't approve anything with Stonegarden money.” Cano and Bencomo voted yes, and Ladner broke the tie with a yes. The resolution passed as published.

The whole council approved the next resolution. Resolution 2025-26 would be for the adoption required by the community development block grant (CDBG). Brown said this would be complying with the CDBG funding requirements for the project on the south side of Chihuahua Hill and south side of highway 90 that they needed additional funds for. Since the grant had not been processed in a while and DFA had made multiple changes they had lost this piece of documentation. It had been adopted before but to move forward it needed to be done again.

Brown wanted the council to know this funding would be coming from the federal government.

Prince made the motion to approve the funding. The whole council voted to approve.

The council approved the recommendation and annual appointment of AJ Tow to the town local labor management relation board. Toney Garcia and Eddie Mendoza also serve on the board.

Ladner wanted to address the council members, staff members and members of the community. “It was my fault we got into this confusion because I have a hearing disability. So, as does Councilor Bencomo, from now on, this is going to be the way the council meeting is run.” If the council or anyone else would like to speak they first must be recognized by the chair, being Ladner. Whenever Brown has brought an agenda item to the council, he will run that item and no side conversations will take place. He asked the council if they have a problem with a resolution or ordinance to have the courtesy to let Brown know and what amendment they will be proposing. “I think that is common courtesy and respect.”

Prince said he didn’t agree with what Ladner said. He continued that is would be allowed by Roberts Rules of Order. He started to continue his disagreements.

Ladner said this concluded the business of the town of Silver City. A motion was made and seconded. Prince wanted to continue with his disagreement. Ladner said, “I am not recognizing you and we are adjourned.”

Meeting adjourned