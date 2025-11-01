Silver City Councilor District 2 Candidate: Jep Andrew Housley





By Frost McGahey



(Editor's Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting started October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)



1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

I was born and raised in Silver City. Outside of about 10 years I have lived in Silver City and always have called it home. My Grandparents moved here in 1941when my Grandfather took over the Texaco Distributorship.



2. What do you like best about Silver City?



I love the diversity of people and believe it is what makes our community great. That along with our surroundings from the Catwalk to the City of Rocks and the Cliff Dwellings to the Burros we have the most incredible place to live. Of course the Mexican food here as no equal anywhere as far as I am concerned.



3. Least?

If there is anything I don't like of Silver City it is that we tend to overlook just how great a place we have.



4. Why did you decide to run?

This is my home. In everything I have ever done I have attempted to make a difference and leave people and places just a little better. My choosing to run is an effort to see our town be even better. To work at seeing Prosperity, Safety, Civility and Common Sense local values being promoted that benefit our community as a whole. As a single father, I have raised my children here and I have the desire for them to have a community where they would want to raise their own children.



5. What is your top priority if elected?

To see better communication between local government, law enforcement and our community. All too often there has been a disconnect with the leadership and people of our town. I work to see that our first responders have all they need for recruitment and retention of qualified personnel.



6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it?

The Stonegarden grant has been around nearly 20 years. It assists with funding for local law enforcement in stopping human and drug trafficking. Both of these issues have been and continue to plague our area. If we can use finances given to save a single life then why would we not take advantage of it.



7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

Being from Silver City I know many of the Officers here. My respect for who and what they do is resolute. For a community to thrive we must support local law enforcement and encourage communication and have transparency between them and public.



8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

We must work to eliminate bureaucracy. To encourage new along with existing businesses and entrepreneurs to be successful and not be a hindrance. In working with planning and zoning along with economic development making our town attractive to do business in.

Currently we have a situation where many need a job but not many want to work. Employers have a difficult time in finding people with work ethic and who want to be successful. There is no easy solution to this issue but as a community we must work together on solutions whether that be training, incentives, or something entirely new.



9 What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

All of us know that our roads, utilities and infrastructure need updates. While we have seen some improvements in recent years, unfortunately, they are long overdue. For years we have been asked to pay more in tax and utilities with the promise of updates that unfortunately have not been realized. This again is where finding common sense solutions and civil communication must be implemented. Holding people accountable to seeing that the updates needed are in progress and being completed.



10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I am from this community and someday being happily retired in this community. So, every effort I make to make this the best community as possible is out of self-interest but also to benefit us all. Ultimately the voters will decide.



11. How would you ensure the town's budget is managed responsibly?

The Town Manager is tasked with implementing the budget. It is the responsibility of the Town Manager, with the oversight of the Town Council, to communicate with each other and have full transparency in decisions made. This must be a working relationship with mutual respect and always with what is best for the community as good stewards of the public's resources.



12. Are you a member of any organizations?

I am a proud member of the local Silver City Elks Lodge #413 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks USA. As a member I have held multiple officer positions locally. I have also served as the New Mexico Elks Association President and a position of Area Representative for the National Organization. I have been a member of several area churches. Was also at one time a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a national professional music fraternity.



If people want to donate to your campaign, where can they do so?

More information can be found at www.andy4sc.com and donations may be made to

PO Box 454, Silver City, NM 88062