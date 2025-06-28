Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Although the actual 90th anniversary of the Silver City Daily Press first edition was on June 24, 2025, the publisher Nick Seibel hosted a party on Friday, June 27, 2025, with Illusion Band entertaining the crowd, and vendors offering food items at a discounted rate. Also promised was tours of the Daily Press building, but early on, the office was not open because the reporters were still working on the edition that would come out Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Clouds build in the sky and lighting was not too far away, but the party carried on. [Editor's note: This photographer left before the weather got closer.]
This reporter/photographer/now Beat editor and publisher, once worked for the Daily Press from Aug. 2001 to Sept. 2010, when she was laid off after being accused of things she never did, but didn't tattle on who did. When then-publisher Tina Ely asked her to come back, she replied: "No, thanks." Four days later on Sept. 4, 2010, The Grant County Beat was up and running, and continues today and for as long as possible.
