Silver City District 2 Council Candidate Eric Vreeland questionnaire

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

I am a lifelong resident of Silver City and a graduate of Silver High School, Class of 2007. My professional journey began in funeral services in 2005, where I gained over 20 years of experience. Following graduation, I served as a police officer before transitioning to the mining industry in 2012, joining Freeport for 13.5 years. In 2024, I founded my own business.

1C. If a local, how long has your family been here?

My family has longstanding ties to Grant County, having lived here for generations. My father spent 26 years working in mining before retiring, and my mother also worked as a miner for Freeport for 23 years until her retirement. My grandmother taught catechism classes for First Holy Communion at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for 50 years. The family maintains an ongoing relationship with the local community.

2. Whatdo you like best about Silver City?

Silver City distinguishes itself through its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and the dedication of its residents. My experiences growing up in this community have been valuable, and I have chosen to remain here and operate a business to continue contributing to Silver City's development. The town is known for its strong sense of unity during challenging times, consistently displaying support and cooperation among its members.

3. Least?

What I dislike most is how some businesses treat each other. As a young small business owner, I believe mutual support is essential for our community and local families to thrive.

4. Why did you decide to run?

After a year spent diligently attending every Town Council meeting to gain a comprehensive understanding of the role, I am motivated to seek change. Our traditions and heritage are central to this community, and I am deeply committed to serving its members. I actively listen, follow through on commitments, and approach tasks with dedication and initiative.

I recognize the challenges we face, from maintaining local infrastructure and supporting small businesses to ensuring that families have access to safe neighborhoods and reliable services. My leadership style is practical and shaped by the community's interests. I strive for decisions that authentically reflect the needs and values of our residents, rather than simply adhering to appearance or formality.

Transparency, honesty, integrity, accountability, and a strong work ethic are values I uphold in my personal life and will bring to the District 2 seat. My objective is clear: to ensure every voice in Silver City is respected, and to guide our progress in a manner that sustains and enhances our town’s prosperity.

5. What is your top priority if elected?

My main goal if elected is to ensure fair pay for all town employees so they can afford the cost of living. I also want families to choose Silver City as their long-term home, creating a future for generations in our community.

6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it?

A federal grant that helps communities like ours strengthen safety and emergency preparedness. Now we hear federal grant and immediately think it means federal control. But that is not what this is. This grant provides funding for local officers, equipment, and coordination helping our community respond faster to emergencies and patrol remote areas. When managed responsibly, it means safer neighborhoods, better communication and stronger partnership between local and state agencies.

Let me be clear, I do not believe in taking money without accountability. I believe in transparency, in making sure every dollar is used for our safety, not bureaucracy. I believe in balance, that we can protect our community and every person's trust who calls this community home.

I believe in our police officers and our department, and know and trust that they are not using this grant for any other things but overtime and equipment.

7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I have built positive relationships with local law enforcement, including Chief Portillo, Sheriff Villanueva, and Undersheriff Bencomo. They have all been approachable and welcoming, and I regularly speak with officers to check in on them.

8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

To attract new businesses, I propose promoting them on our town website and featuring all local businesses in a menu at the visitor’s center. As a young business owner, I recognize the need to support local enterprises through patronage and collaboration, believing teamwork is essential for our community's success. We need to hire an Economic Development specialist to come in and help with our work force and create a plan for economic development in our town.

9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

Maintaining roadways is expensive. I propose that our town purchase a pavement profiler and track asphalt layer; while the initial cost is high, owning this equipment would allow us to handle maintenance in-house instead of hiring outside companies. This investment could also create jobs within our municipality. Building infrastructure involves significant expenses, but there are grants available that can help support improvements to these facilities. The public works department and staff carry out their responsibilities using the tools and materials provided.

10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I'm committed to this community and dedicated to taking action. I understand our challenges, from roads to small businesses to safe neighborhoods. My approach is practical and shaped by residents' needs. I value transparency, integrity, and accountability, and I believe in clear communication and collaboration to help Silver City thrive. Together we stand, Together Strong, Together we are One.

11. How would you ensure the town’s budget is managed responsibly?

Managing the budget is the responsibility of the financial officer, while the Town manager oversees daily operations. I trust our staff and won't micromanage, but I will monitor the budget efficiently and carefully. It's essential to know the responsibilities of the position you're seeking and to perform your duties effectively without exceeding your authority.

12. Are you a member of any organizations?

I have served as a union representative for United Steel Workers, financial officer and Faithful Navigator (4th degree) of the Knights of Columbus for two terms each, youth minister, jail ministry volunteer, and ordained minister.

If people want to donate to your campaign, where can they do so?

I prefer in-person contact, so we can have a meaningful conversation, and a heartfelt thank you. You can see me at 1008 N. Pope. Street in downtown Silver City.