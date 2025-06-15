Silver City enacts stage two fire restrictions

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting May 27, 2025. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano, Nicholas Prince, Rudy Bencomo (phone) and Stan Snider.

The town proclaimed June 2-8, 2025, First New Mexico Bank Wild, Wild West Rodeo Week. The Southwest Horsemen's Association and Casper Baca rodeo will be presenting the rodeo. This will be the rodeo's 33rd year in Silver City. Cattle ranching had been created by the early settlers of North America, and it has been a major contributor to the history, culture and customs of the county. The rodeo helps keep these qualities alive and has been a major tourist attraction. Mr. Rocko had not been able to be there at this time but came just before the meeting ended and accepted the proclamation and thanked the town.

Council comments

Prince didn't not have any comments.

Cano wanted to thank Stephen Lindsey and Mary Stone for all the work they had done to organize the 30th Annual Blues Festival.

HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services) would be the subject of a town hall the next day and being held by several former providers. Cano encouraged people to attend and provide their input and learn about the concerns of the providers. It will be at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. The following day would be a town hall put on by PNM that will address wildfire awareness and prevention.

Cano wanted to remind people if they would be interested in the Fourth of July parade or booth in the park to contact the Chamber of Commerce. This year they would have a famous performer Ruben Ramos, one of the kings of Chicano music in New Mexico. He will be performing in the park.

Bencomo congratulated all the most recent graduates from Silver High School, Cliff High School, Cobre High School and Western New Mexico University. He also congratulated the recent four promotions at the police department.

Snider had attended a meeting of the Southwest Solid Waste Authority held at the landfill the previous week. All the surrounding municipalities had attended also. They have been working to make the landfill operate more efficiently and secure additional funding.

The council approved the minutes from May 13, 2025.

Public input

Bruce Ashburn wanted to expound on Cano's comments about the town hall being put on by PNM. It will still be taking place, but they have reached out to Rep. Luis Terrazas and County Commissioner Eddie Flores to assist. They have also asked for representatives from the Gila National Forest, Bureau of Land Management and some fire departments. They will be addressing insurance concerns, and the representatives will be speaking on what had happened at the legislature and will have many people there to address questions and concerns. A lot of information will be available. The community had been very fortunate that the five fires that have happened didn't cause any major problems because of the best firefighters in the nation work here.

Ashburn added that PNM would be providing snacks and drinks. "I am asking for everyone to come and try to find in what little part of the piece of the pie you could be to try and keep us safe."

Jim Charleston had moved to the area a few years ago and he had been heavily involved in the film industry previously. He had reached out to see if he could be the film liaison in Silver City. The person that had done it before had left. He applied to the New Mexico Film Commission, and they advised him he would need a recommendation from someone in Silver City or Grant County. He wanted to put his name forward if the town thought they could benefit from a liaison in the area.

Charleston had one other thing he wanted to bring up. He had understood this area has had a lot of history with the Brown Berets. He has spoken with Javier Marrufo, Silver City Museum. Charleston thought it might be interesting to have a community conversation on Chicano, Mexican American activism, past present and future in August prior to the play addressing this.

Reports

Alex Brown, town manager, didn't have anything to report.

The council approved resolution no. 2025-17 to notify the Grant County Clerk of all elective positions to be filled at the regular local election to be held November 4, 2025. Alfred Sedillo, city clerk, said they must notify the secretary of state of all positions available. He had provided the council with a list of those positions open and who would be running for reelection. He has to provide this to the county clerk that will submit it to the secretary of state. The open positions will be mayor, district 2, district 4 and municipal judge.

The council approved resolution no. 2025-18 proclaiming extreme and severe drought conditions exist with the town and a limited ban on the sale and use of certain fireworks. Eloy Vasquez, fire marshal, said this had been presented to the council and mayor to give a little insight into what the fire department would be doing for the summer and upcoming Fourth of July. He said he would be unable to completely ban fireworks due to state laws. He knew the community would like a full ban. They will be able to limit some.

Vasquez wanted to work with the town attorney to see what they could do for next year so they could better protect the community. This resolution before them will be to limit the sale of certain fireworks as well as the use of permissible fireworks. This will also include stage two fire restrictions. He read through those restrictions. No burn permits would be issued, and no building or maintaining of campfires, no charcoal grills, stove fires, underground fire pits or any fires used for cooking or recreation. No building or maintaining of campfires, charcoal grills, stove fires, underground fire pits or other fires used for cooking or recreation. No open burning on town property or public trail systems. No burning to include the burning of yard waste, tree limbs and weeds.

Some grills, pressurized gas grills with appropriate covers and lids are approved, unless determined to be a hazard by an enforcement officer. Outdoor smoking will be prohibited except on a private residential property and otherwise in areas of barren dirt, pavement, concrete or similar surfaces. No vehicles shall park on dry natural vegetation while running or after when the engine exhausts would still be hot. Lighted matches, cigarettes, cigars or other hot smoldering or burning objects shall not be discarded in such a manner that can cause ignition of combustible material.

The sale and use of the following types of fireworks shall be prohibited; missile type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick type rockets and ground audible. The ignition of any type of firework will be limited to areas that have pavement or barren ground that have a readily accessible source of water for use by the homeowner or the general public.

These fire restrictions will be effective immediately starting May 28, 2025, and shall remain in effect until conditions improve and will only be lifted by the fire marshal. Anyone caught in this violation of this order will be subject to the following penalties: a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500 or imprisonment up to 30 days.

Vasquez said his office will always be open and he would be available by phone, 575-519-8690.

Cano didn't think these bans would be strong enough and suggested people reach out to the local representatives and senator because it is New Mexico state law that dictates they cannot ban every firework.

Prince had a question for Jacqui Olea, assistant town manager. It concerned the fireworks vendors. He wanted to know if they maintain a business license or have just a temporary one. Olea said they don't maintain one but register when they come to the area. It would be a temporary license.

Ladner thanked Vasquez for all he had been doing and coordination of the Fourth of July fireworks issues with the fire department.

The council approved the reappointments to the trails and open spaces advisory committee. They had two spaces and two applicants—Robert Schiowitz and Marion MacDonald. Ladner said Schiowitz had done a tremendous amount of work maintaining and improving the trails and open spaces. MacDonald has a lot of experience and has worked hard on the committee.

The council approved the appointment of David Stone to the planning and zoning commission. Stone had extensive interviews with Simon Wheaton-Smith, chair of the commission. The position had been left open by Joseph Kennedy. Stone had attended for any questions and the council didn't have any.

The council went into executive session.

The council came back from executive session and all affirmed no matters had been discussed other than that mentioned in the motion to go into executive session.

Meeting adjourned