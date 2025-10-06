Silver City Mayoral Candidate: Guadalupe Cano

By Frost McGahey

(Editor’s Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

I have lived in Silver my entire life, except for two years when I was away at college.

1B. If a local, how long has your family been here?

My mother's family has been in Grant County for the past 5 generations, while my father's family was from Mesilla, New Mexico.



2. What do you like best about Silver City?

I like the vibrancy of this community. It really doesn't matter what someone is into, there is a place for that here. I am especially fond of all of the cultural activities that celebrate who we are and give others a chance to learn something new. I also love the fact that we are known as a very generous community. That is something I grew up with- a willingness to help our neighbors without expecting anything in return. That's a tradition I hope continues for further generations.



3. Least?

Social media. I feel like since social media became such a large part of our world, it has eroded who we are as a community. Before, people would raise concerns and settle disputes face to face, and that helped us to be more civil, even when we disagreed. Now, there are so many keyboard warriors who spend their days spreading misinformation, and that makes it difficult for the town in many ways.



4. Why did you decide to run?

Simply put, I decided to run for Mayor because I love my community, and I believe I can continue to make a positive difference for all our residents. I was raised in Silver City, in a family who believes strongly in community service and leadership, Being raised by parents who were an example of giving back in every way possible gave me a heart for this community from a very young age. I have enjoyed my time in elected service and would like it to continue, as I feel I have been effective in my position. I have spent the past few years as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as learning from other Mayors across the state, and I believe I understand the job, and am the most qualified and prepared to hold the position at this time.



5. What is your top priority if elected?

My main priority is to maintain the cultures and traditions that make our community so special while still ensuring that we have a town administration that leads us into the future in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way.



6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it?

I am in favor of continuing the grant through this grant cycle while continuing the conversation as to whether or not we should apply in the future. While I understand those who have concerns about the grant (and share many of the same concerns), I also know that our Police Department has used the funding for training and overtime, NOT to go search for undocumented individuals. I know that our department needs both overtime and training funding, so I would prefer that we find another grant source that could provide the same funds before we stop this fund.



I also do not believe that the town should return federal grant money of any kind, as it sends the message that we do not need federal grants, and that could be detrimental in the future.



7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I work very well with our local law enforcement. I routinely meet with Chief Portillo to discuss concerns and have found him to be very open and honest in his responses. I have a similar relationship with Sheriff Villanueva and Undersheriff Bencomo. I have worked well in the past with the local officers' union, and feel that we have an open line of communication. I have also sponsored several community events that have included the department's officers, and they are always very willing to participate.



8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

I would like to see the town hire an Economic Development specialist who can help with both building up the workforce, and also attracting more economic development to the area. I know that Deming hired a similar person several years ago, and it made a huge difference in drawing new businesses to the area, which has helped their community grow. I would like to see the town partner with the county in this role, as I think working together would make the entire county more successful. At the same time, working with the Chamber of Commerce and other organizations to promote the amazing small businesses who have made the community thrive thus far should also be a priority. I would like to see the town use our marketing budget more creatively to promote local businesses.



9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

Infrastructure is extremely expensive, but I believe that our Public Works department does the best they can with what they have to work with. The structure we have in place, where one quadrant of the town receives chip seal every year in a rotating manner is the fairest way to deal with street maintenance, so it should continue. There are potential changes that could be made to save the town money in the long run, and I know those are being explored already, so I hope those occur. Our utilities systems are very old and will need to be updated in the near future, so finding grants and other ways to finance those updates will need to become a priority almost immediately. I would like to update those systems before there is a catastrophic situation. A continuation of careful planning by our town staff and consultant engineers is essential to future growth.



10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I am a registered Independent. I made that choice because municipal government is supposed to be non-partisan. As a result, I am not beholden to any one party. I attend both Democratic Party and Republican Party meetings, and I never ask someone's party affiliation before hearing their concerns and ideas. I am a founding member of PFLAG Silver City. I serve on an Advisory Board for the Grant County Extension Office and also serve on the Lt. Governor's Commission on Accessibility at the Roundhouse. I am involved with several conservation organizations, as well as with two theater groups. I already have a seat at many tables that allow me to consider ideas and opinions from a diverse group of people and organizations. No one group holds all my attention or interests.



I have been an extremely active member of this community my entire life, and believe I can represent all the residents of Silver City because I already do. I make it a point to find out about groups I may not be a part of, and I try to support anything that I believe is making Silver City a better place. I can always find something that we have in common, even at a time when so much divides us. I believe in the need to meet in the middle and not always just believe that my view is the right one.