By Frost McGahey

(Editor's Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

15 years

1B. Where did you come from?

Four countries on three continents before settling in Silver City. I value my time and all that I have learned and experienced in various communities and governments over the years.

2. What do you like best about Silver City?

Oh, I don't think I could name a "like best." Right now, it's how cool the morning air is, and the leaves turning color. Silver City is a uniquely beautiful place, and there are many, many, aspects and people that inspire and help to keep me going.

3. Least?

I like to focus on the positive.

4. Why did you decide to run?

I am committed to doing my part to help our community move forward and thrive. I have a ton of political experience I have only built on during these first four years as a Town Councilor, and I want to utilize that knowledge, experience, and skill, to continue to contribute to our town's well-being.

5. What is your top priority if elected?

Building a healthy, creative, and prosperous town.

6. Why are you opposed to the Stonegarden grant?

All council meetings are available on YouTube.com, and minutes are available at TownofSilverCity.org

7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

Public Safety comes first. Communication between myself and Chief Portillo is courteous and professional. When "off-duty," we all check-in to make sure nothing is getting too sharp. It hurts efficacy and morale, and trust is paramount.

8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

I,n my capacity as a municipal legislator, make doing business easier and more sustainable, develop regulatory frameworks that don't allow competitors to abuse or crowd-out the little guy, fairly fund projects and initiatives that pay local businesses do the work so we can keep more of our money local. In a community like Silver City, economic development is key to everyone's well-being.

9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

My priorities are our town's priorities, as outlined in our annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. Infrastructure is central to all aspects of our town, without it, "we wouldn't have a Town." (Council Comments, August 26, 2025)

10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

That's up to the voters!

11. How would you ensure the town's budget is managed responsibly?

On top of our annual mechanisms for budget review work sessions, adjustments, one-on-one meeting schedules, third-party auditing, state audit, and free, open, communication with the state's Department of Finance and Administration... I think we could do more in our public meetings on a quarterly basis.

12. Are you a member of any organizations?

Electronic Frontier Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Wikimedia Foundation, 404 Media, Silver City Public Library, Civil Liberties Defense Center, Trails and Open Space

If people want to donate to your campaign, where can they do so?

Nicholas Prince for Silver City District 2 2025

PO Box 1082

Silver City, NM 88062