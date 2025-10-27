Silver City Mayoral Candidate Q&A: Dale Lane

By Frost McGahey

(Editor's Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting started October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

My family moved to Silver City in 1971, and started Silver City Plumbing and Heating. I left for NMSU after graduating from Silver High, and worked in other states. I returned in 1990.



2. What do you like best about Silver City?

I love the rolling hills, the tall pine forests, and the high scrub desert. Plus I appreciate the Victorian feel of downtown, the coolness of the Big Ditch Park, and the opportunity for outdoor recreation. Silver City is one of America's best small towns!

3. Least?

The current situation with people who are homeless is a huge issue for the town. It isn't just the lack of housing, but also the problems of addiction and mental health.This is especially problematic downtown, although certainly residents and businesses along the Highway 180 corridor also have legitimate concerns. It hurts tourism, small businesses, and the gross receipts taxes. It also places a strain on the services for our residents. There are no simple solutions. I've learned a lot more about this issue since deciding to run for mayor, but still am learning. Our town needs help, and I want to do that.



4. Why did you decide to run?

I grew up here. I felt like the city was losing a bit of what makes us a special place. Together we can make decisions that benefit Silver City and its residents. I would like to see more growth in business and housing. I want to encourage increased job opportunities for young families so they can stay in the area. I want to work with the schools and the University. I want to allow everyone who is affected by what happens in town to have a voice.



5. What is your top priority if elected?

My top priorities are helping small businesses and supporting the city employees, including the Silver City Police Department.



6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it?

I am in favor of continuing the Stonegarden grant. Our police deserve every opportunity to access training and have more funds. I do understand with the controversy surrounding the federal government currently that a grant mentioning "immigration enforcement" is a trigger for many. However, as a border community, we have to address the problems that go along with that: the drug trade and human trafficking.



7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I am a supporter of law enforcement. It's a very difficult job and our police officers have to be held to a high standard. I feel it is important to work with both SCPD and the GC Sheriff's department for the safety of our community.



8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

Other organizations are doing a good job, but as far as the city is concerned, I believe that advertising is important as well as restoring safety. I like the idea of foot patrols downtown especially on weekends. Community policing has been a proven strategy for making people feel comfortable.



I would like to see local options for all types of services and products. How do we make it worthwhile for people to go to a local business rather than ordering from Amazon or heading to Walmart?—By having a vibrant, attractive, destination-driven alternative.



9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

As a former utility contractor I understand the importance of clean water and proper waste disposal. The invisible infrastructure cannot be ignored just because it is not flashy. I will work with the utility and road departments to prioritize our needs and pursue grants and funding to help the town complete beneficial projects.



10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I listen and appreciate different viewpoints. Plus I have no trouble asking for advice. I ran our family plumbing business, was a loan officer at a local bank, and the manager at Keenan Pipe and Supply. This has given me a range of experience in different types of entities. I've been on the boards of SIGRID and the Chamber of Commerce and always worked for the betterment of our town.



I am neither a politician nor a government bureaucrat. I care about Silver City, and know how to get things done. Since my semi-retirement last year, I have been looking into how I can contribute. I think I can make a difference in Silver City.



11. How would you ensure the town's budget is managed responsibly?

The mayor and the town manager have the ultimate responsibility for handling the town's finances. Our citizens deserve to have their taxes used appropriately. With my experience in business, I understand budgets. I have been responsible for multi-million dollar budgets and am comfortable going over each line item.



As a loan officer I regularly looked at financial statements to determine the strength of the loan and the soundness of the bank's investment. Just because we have the money available in the budget doesn't mean we have to spend it. We have to determine the best use for the town.



12. Are you a member of any organizations?

At this time, I've decided to focus all my attention on my campaign for mayor.



How can people contribute to your campaign?



Dale Lane

4101 N. Swan

Silver City, NM 88061