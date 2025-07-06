Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Silver City Museum always draws crowds to fill the museum courtyard to have an ice cream treat, of course, and maybe a hot dog or two, while listening to the musical entertainers. Also inside the courtyard is the always popular cakewalk, and the usual parking lot provides more food choices, as well as hand made crafts for people to peruse and purchase. The center of the lot has crafts for kids, as well as face-painters to make each face their favorite design, whether princess or tiger.
