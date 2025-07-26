Silver City Recreation Center Ribbon Cutting 071725

By Mary Alice Murphy

Before the ceremony began, while residents gathered under a large tent, and dignitaries came to the venue at the Silver City Henry V. "La Burra" Morales Recreation Center, Western New Mexico University's acclaimed Mariachi de Plata serenaded the hundreds of attendees.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero organized the event, and served as mistress of ceremonies.

"Having this new recreation center means that our children and our grandchildren are going to be able to benefit with this beautiful facility. You'll be able to witness that. So thank you for being here today and celebrating that with us. So I'd like to introduce the Honorable Mayor Ken Ladner. He will be giving some opening remarks."

Ladner began by welcoming everyone on behalf of the town of Silver City. "I would especially like to welcome and thank New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. Without their support, this project would not be possible. Thank you so very much."

He continued by saying "It has always been my belief and method of administration that one person working hard can make some good things happen, but a lot of people, working together, working toward a common goal, can create miracles. If you would look at the latest miracle in Silver City—this beautiful facility—you see what began as an $8 million vision, now valued at $16.3 million that will have free admission for all, not only for those in Silver City, but those throughout Grant County."

Ladner said when he was campaigning for Mayor about 10 years ago, building a recreational center was one of the most common requests that he heard as he visited homes and talked to people and asked them, "'What can we do to make Silver City better than it already is?' I then made it a personal goal to see such a project through, and I'm thrilled to finally witness its completion today. Not only is it completed, but thanks to Silver City Manager, Alex Brown, it was finished on time and under budget. That's amazing. A rare feat in today's construction world. From the beginning, it was important that this recreational center serve not just Silver City, but all of our Grant County residents as well. I'm proud to welcome all of our fellow local governments here today, and we also recognize and thank Freeport McMoRan and the architectural teams from Barker Brinker and Seacat architecture and Decker Design and Bradbury System Construction [Editor's Note: Spelling uncertain.]

Ladner also recognized the entire Morales family. "Each of you played your role in turning his vision into reality. Special thanks to [Southwest New Mexico] Council of Governments director Priscilla Lucero, who played many crucial roles throughout this entire project, including, among other things, helping to secure funding and creating a steering committee to conduct a community-wide needs assessment to ensure this center would reflect the voices and priorities of Grant County residents. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Priscilla and the committee members for their time, dedication and insight. They were essential to shaping this exceptional facility."

"Today, we celebrate more than a building.We celebrate a legacy. This center honors the life and spirit of Henry Morales, a Vietnam War veteran, devoted public servant and proud son of Silver City," Ladner continued.

He said people should see it not only as the opening of a new facility, but as the start of greater opportunities, deeper community bonds and a healthier future for all, reflecting the very values that Mr. Henry Morales dedicated his life to. Again, welcome and thank you for being here on this momentous occasion."

Lucero said: "Lt. Governor, even thought I'm not a Morales, I feel like I'm a Morales. I'm family. We share a common bond," she said with tears.



She continued: "So I just want to articulate that we have a very special guest today, and most especially to me, this individual has allowed me to represent you throughout the state on different boards, because of your trust in me and what I could bring to represent all of you in various spots throughout the state of New Mexico. What that means for me in me in my work that I do is so valuable, because sometimes our voices don't get heard in rural America, and it's not just rural, it's frontier. So please help me welcome the Honorable governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham."

Lujan Grisham began: "First of all, congratulations to everyone. Secondly, I'm fired for being so late—tough, tough morning start. I know a thing or two about frontier in rural America because I've been on nine planes, two ferries, a boat and Uber, some cars, some taxis. But by golly, we made it to El Paso from Michigan in spite of the storms, because I didn't want to miss paying respects for our fallen officer at the Dona Ana County sheriff's officer, Deputy Sheriff Antonio De Jesus Aleman and his family. So thank you for allowing me to provide that kind of dignity and respect that we New Mexicans know a thing or two about, standing up for each other. People in this community know a thing or two just recently, about standing up for each other over and over and over again. So I want to thank you for that."

She also gave "hearty congratulations" to Mayor Ladner, as he has been working on this facility for his entire public career. "Sometimes those painstaking efforts like this one really pay off in the end. Now, I'm thrilled that you're under budget, but I'm going to have to have you give that money back. Oh, I'm never going to see that again, and that's all right, because they're going to invest it in your community. That money belongs to you."

Lujan Grisham also praised Lucero. "I let her serve on a board. Have any of you tried to let her do anything? You can't stop her. She's a force of nature, and someone I know that we are all collectively incredibly proud of, including me."

She also noted that "the darn Lieutenant Governor never lets me apologize for anything. I told him he should speak first, because it's not just the mayor and Priscilla that we're celebrating. It's a legacy of community involvement, taking care of everyone in our families, young and middle-aged and retirees all alike, investing in their recreation and their public health, their emotional health, all of it by having these kinds of recreational facilities available irrespective of what your interests are.

Lujan Grisham said this facility is really something he's (Morales) been championing, not just here, as part of that family legacy. This is something that he leans into really far. He travels the entire state. He is constantly concerned about the new facilities, activities and programming for kids in particular, for families statewide. When I said,'you should speak first,' he told me I was the governor and I should speak first. I don't understand him. I did make him try out for lieutenant governor. Did you know that they have to try out? And what I wanted to know is that, since I get asked to make the first pitch at all the Isotopes and college games, I needed a lieutenant governor that could actually throw that damn ball. And there's no one who throws a baseball or a softball worse than me in America. If throwing it poorly was an Olympic sport, I'm the winner. You don't try out.

"I have often said, and I want to say it in his hometown as part of a celebration for his entire family, that I am the luckiest governor in so many ways," she said. "I represent the most diverse and proud state in America, a state that knew how to problem solve 200 years before the Pilgrims figured out how to load the boat. We know a thing or two about governing and that we embrace our differences, and we have some pretty big differences, but we do that in a pretty respectful fashion.We stand up for each other no matter what. When we have a difference of opinion, we share it, but we do it with respect and dignity. We can be fierce advocates for our position, but we don't have to be angry or hateful. I'm looking at your representative [Luis Terrazas] over there, he argues with me about damn near everything. But we share a meal. Every legislative session, Rep. Terrazas and I talk about solving any number of issues. We have worked together on a number of public safety issues, and I have no doubt for the next 18 months, he will lend a helping hand to continue to do that.

"So back to script. This Recreation Center serves so many interests that if you want to get upstream to a healthier set of outcomes for a community, including public safety, give people things to do. Give kids things to do. You know, I don't know how to say this to you, Lieutenant Governor, but the number one sport right now, it seems to me, not just for retirees, soon to be me, but with kids, is pickleball."

Lujan Grisham asked how many were in the audience and quite a few hands popped up. "All right, you're now going to have to actually deal with the people who live by their complaints about the thwacks of pickleball."

Lujan Grisham said they were going to complain a lot more in Santa Fe, "because I'm opening pickleball courts at the residence. And before you get mad about working so hard about this building, Governor Apodaca built a tennis court. He was a tennis player, and they courts were in disrepair. So in fact, thanks to the same company that put money here, they put money into restoring those courts, and we're going to open it up seven days a week for free, for kids and seniors and anyone who wants to play at the governor's residence. So I give that about 10 minutes before the neighbors start to complain, so we might have to have some operating hours. Here's where I want to end. That nothing gives me more pride than to be in the same sort of emotional place that this group and Priscilla and you are, that this is a family that never took anything for granted, that knows a thing or two about struggling to make ends meet, that dedicated, the entire family, their careers to public service, who never stopped remembering where they came from, who always shine a light on the best of us, who are clear about giving back to their communities. And I can't think of anything better or stronger to reflect those values than the naming this recreation center after the best lieutenant governor in America's family and his father.

I, your legislators and your Lieutenant Governor delivered this for you, with the help of so many advocates here, and I just get to be here for the celebration. So without further ado, Mr. Lieutenant Governor, to you and your family, may you drive by here, may you bring your children here, may you beat them at pickleball or basketball. May you have meetings here. May you stay connected to your community here, and may you take the impact I've had personally with you wherever you go, for time immemorial, congratulations."

Lucero said: "Our family member, what I consider family, he's contributed so much to, not only our region, our state, our lowest income neighborhoods, but also to things that he has done internationally, as well as state and nationally. We're extremely proud of his accomplishments, and what he's done, not only as Senator, but now, what he's done through the Lieutenant Governor position, and what you see here today is a finished product. There's a lot that goes into something like this and the challenges that we face as we move through it, but as a family, we've gotten through it, and we are here today to celebrate and reap the benefits of what our future generations are going to be able to enjoy, so, with that let me introduce our honorable lieutenant governor, Henry, Howie Morales."

Morales began: "It's wonderful to be back home. When I started my day in Albuquerque, we had some work to do. We celebrated a marker for those downwinders that were affected with the Trinity science project that had taken place, and the Department of Transportation did a wonderful job. We started our day there, and I drove back home. You know, it was a different feeling, because I'm on the road quite a bit—just as the governor started the day, coming in from the funeral service into Silver City. We're well known to travel around. But today had a different feeling. It had a feeling as I was driving in, and I thought, 'I'm coming home,' and when I said I was coming home is because I knew that I was going to come to see each one of you, to see a community who's always been there, who's been active, who's provided the quality of life in many areas. So I'm proud to be here, and I have to say that the governor working with her for now for almost seven and a half years together, you forget the year of campaigning, to learn to be right there with our governor, because I've seen it as the most challenging, most critical times that our state had to make decisions. And the governor always made the decision on what was best for New Mexicans. Thank you for your leadership, Governor."

"I'm extremely proud of my hometown. Even though we represent all 33 counties of the state, I'm extremely proud. And she's very patient, because she often hears me brag about my hometown. But I do think that we have some individuals that can help you throw that first pitch, because who we brought today was a state champion junior league softball team." He pointed out the players in the audience.

Morales continued: "Some of you have heard me speak about my family, and I joke about it, but not really. When I talk about coming from a large family where my dad had 14 brothers and five sisters, I would joke about how easy it was for me to get elected as county clerk and state senator, because everyone that voted was my cousins. "

He took a moment to say: "If they're able to, I want to have all my dad's brothers and one sister who's remaining, all of my cousins, all of my family members, my dad's ex, my dad's widow, my mother and all those who have been related to my dad, please stand and be recognized. Thank you for always being there in support."

"And when we talk about what today means and the impact of what this is, I reflect back when I think of the process of how we got to this point, and there was some big items that we had to address coming in in 2019 as the governor took her administration and brought us forward. And I think we addressed those in a way that is making New Mexico healthier financially than we've ever been. We sit on over 36% reserves right now. We have funds tucked away in many areas, but we continually will focus on making sure that we're going to invest in communities and children and education at all levels, and I'm proud of that. But the process that took place, I want to just back up a little bit, because I can remember the day when I went to the governor in 2019, toward the end of legislative session. I said, 'Governor, you know, I have a project that I would like to get some support on.' Without any doubt, she said, 'Just name it. Let's put it forward.' At 11:30 that night, I made a phone call to Priscilla and to Alex Brown, and I said, 'I have some funds that the governor is supporting, but we need the language in quickly.' They worked on it that night to make sure that the language was in to get us through the legislature, to get $4 million from the legislature that was ultimately signed by the governor. In addition, the matching $4 million came from the town of Silver City. When the call comes and you answer it, it makes a huge difference, a huge impact, as we see here today."

He said he can remember, as just a young fifth grader, going to Stout Elementary on a Saturday with his friends, Robert Zamarripa, Ruben Abeyta, Ben Duran, Brandon Smith, Justin Reese. And I can remember a teacher, a fifth grade teacher, Mr. Fred Baca taking time..." Morales paused as applause broke out. "Yeah, definitely. Fred deserves a round of applause to take time on a Saturday and go and teach us basketball. We didn't have the leagues at that time. Whether it was teenager here on one side of the court and it was Ruben on the other side of the court, or me always having the ball because I always wanted the ball, he took his time to teach us about out-of-school programming, and took his time to give of his own personal time to what really came into what our youth now know as tremendous leagues for them. And because Alex and Priscilla answered the call, you guys have made a difference that's going to last for generations. I want to personally say thank you for that." More applause.

"Today, I see the spirit of our community," Morales said. "And one of the reasons why I say when I'm coming home is I felt that way, is because I knew I was going to see people who I don't see very often, but that I knew that I was going to see you today, people like Juan Verdugo, Tony Trujillo, Joe Diaz, Gilbert Garcia, who's no longer with us, other people that were there, near and very close to my father, just like the color guard, who presented the flags as he did so often, his spirit lives through you.

"And thank you for not only being such a good person, good friend to my dad, but also being that father figure once my father has passed away, to each one of my brothers and sisters," he continued.

"I want to talk about also, what makes our area so special. As I mentioned, I always brag about our community, and I'm proud of our community, and I brag about the many things that we have" Morales said. "You know, the state of New Mexico is a leader when it comes to early childhood education. That started here at Western New Mexico University with people like Terry Anderson, Anita Rios, Dr Shannon Rivera, who shared a vision that we can incorporate, and with the governor's leadership, we created early learning department that every state wants to emulate. That is leadership here at the local level, when we look at also celebrating other areas that we have for our own community. I mentioned all of our senior, our junior, all stars who will go and represent us, but there's so much more that we have to celebrate."

Morales said the recreation center couldn't have been possible without the many supporters that came in to provide the support to the city council and mayor. "Those of you who were continually providing that guidance of how we wanted this built, to the community members and committee who worked to ensure that we had a building that was going to be necessary to meet the needs of our community. And I'd like to single out the dean of sports, a person who's highlighted every one of our children throughout the years, Mr. Dean Thompson, who is very responsible for us having three courts rather than one court inside that gym, inside that building. Please give a big round of applause for Dean Thompson."

Morales said he was very grateful for Freeport McMoRan and "them stepping up to the plate and assisting us when we needed the funds to get it started, because it took a little while for the legislative funds to come in. We were in a pandemic, and Freeport never held back. Randy, thank you, Tony, thank you for the $500,000 that they contributed to get this project going."

Morales noted that, although Senator Gabriel Ramos wasn't able to be there that day, and Senator Siah Hemphill, who helped approve capital outlay that had to come through the legislature and their making sure on the House floor and the Senate floor that it was going to be done. Thank you for working in collaboration.

He continued by saying: "Economic Development is a catchphrase that we use often, and there's a time and a place for economic development to help us grow. But I'm a big believer in economic gardening, which is growing from within to make sure that we can build on what we have. And we have wonderful systems to build on. We have a beautiful hospital here. We have a wonderful National Cemetery in our community. We have a state Fort Bayard hospital that provides the needs of our veterans and others. We have so many treasures right here in our community that we're blessed, including Western New Mexico University. And I'd like to recognize Regent DeanReed. Thank you so much for joining us, and I'd like to introduce Keana Huerta whom you just heard [sing the National Anthem]. She's a student regent and a chart topper. And I'd like to thank her for being here as well."

He also introduced Dr. Chris Maples, who's the interim president at Western New Mexico University. He asked for a big round of applause, which he got.

Morales said his father was very passionate about sports, cars and music and Norman. "You never fail to to assist, Norman. Good job getting all the classic cars out there. And when you illuminate from economic gardening from the the inside and the outside, you can't help but see what beauty that we have, and because of many of you, we've seen that, and because the economic development opportunity is combined with economic gardening, we have wonderful opportunities with one hand in the present and one hand in the future. And what that one hand in the present means is that we have a home for all of our senior Olympians to not have to go around to every gym in the community. Our Senior Olympics have a home. And we're grateful for the support from the county, from the schools and the university and others, who always provided areas that we can have for recreation. I look forward seeing inside today, and we're going to have all of our Silver Stompers in there."

He also noted that Mrs. New Mexico was present.

"When I look around, I get choked up, because I think of the possibilities, for this the facility. If you don't have the people who are going to do the work to put together the programs to make sure that they're ready at the time, you don't have anything. Fortunately, we've always had volunteers across our community who have provided that, so that one day we may look back and say that this Recreation Center was a recreation center that trained a future Olympian.I look forward to the day that we have a future WNBA player in Brian Aguirre and [firstname?] Nickerson.

"I also know that we have quite the gymnast who's not here with us today—a state champion gymnast—and I look forward to when Riley Quimby can get back into gymnastics, and we can have others take part in different activities that we have right here. I think of the possibilities and the excitement..

"But in closing, you know, I want to share to my brothers and sisters, to my family, thanking each one of you for the times that we've had, the good times, the difficult times that you know every Saturday when we had to volunteer, actually, we were voluntold that you were going to referee. This is a result of the vision that my father had with five kids that has now turned into over 500 kids participating. And none of this would have been possible without the support of the mayor and the city council. And specifically, I want to thank counselor, Mayor Pro Tem Lupe Cano for her vision. I never mentioned anything about the naming of the facility. She did that. She called me one day when I was in session. I got the phone call saying, 'I just want you to know that we're going to vote on a resolution to name this after your father.' And I cried in the parking lot. What was even more special when I say coming home is in our cultures, you know that often times we talk about our names, but it's our nicknames that identify us. And I just gave a talk at one of the funeral services. It was a beautiful service for Maggie Placencio, and I didn't even know her sons' names until it came out in an obituary, because, all we know are nicknames, and that's the same ingrained that, Guadalupe, you and the city council added my father's nickname, La Burra, just as many other nicknames are there. And that seems special, especially for me and my brothers and sisters. Thank you for never forgetting the cultural components of who we are, what our names are, and thank every single one of you for joining us on this special occasion that's going to live on for generations, so that we may produce people that can compete as they do at every single level. God bless you all."

A woman shouted out: "On behalf of my brother, Fred Baca, who loves you. He wants you to be the president of Western New Mexico."

Lucero then took the podium again. "I want to introduce whom I call also a family member for me and for so much that she's contributed on the town council. We are very grateful for her contributions to this community and moving things in a very positive and forward direction," Lucero said. "Help me welcome the Honorable Mayor Pro Tem of the town of Silver City, representing District Four, Guadalupe Cano."

"Good afternoon," Cano said. "I will prepare you that my speech is going to be kind of repetitive, because Lt. Gov. Morales and I kind of think alike. So bear with me. Good afternoon. It my distinct pleasure to welcome you to the district that I represent, District Four. First and foremost, I would like to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Morales for having the foresight and vision to invest in our community by providing the majority of funding for this project."

"For at least my entire lifetime," she said, "Tthe community has been talking about how we need more for the youth of our community to do and recreate. This Recreation Center will finally bring those hopes to fruition. So our community is very grateful to both of you for making that happen. Thank you also to our town manager, Alex Brown, who does not like to be in the forefront, but is in the audience. I will point him out. Thank you very much. Then COG Director Lucero, who together came up with the rest of the funding and spearheaded the entire project, because of you both, you are always quietly working to get things done. Silver City doesn't always realize all the contributions the both of you make, so you all deserve to be celebrated. So thank you very much. The Recreation Center is one of the biggest projects the town has undertaken in my time in office. It isn't just a place for the residents of our town together, but hopefully will be a hub for the recreation of the entire region."

Cano continued by saying: "The building is extra special because it represents the first time that accessibility for all levels of mobility was at the forefront of this project, whether you're a five-year-old just learning to dribble, or a teenager whose interest lies in eSports, a 65-year-old master of the pickleball court, or in a wheelchair, like me, that just wants to watch a tournament, you will find that this building will welcome you with open arms and for your recreational needs."

Cano said she lives just down the street, so she would pass by this building at least a couple of times a day. "As I watched it come alive, I couldn't help but recall the day I first had a conversation with my mother about the possibility of putting forth the resolution to name it after Mr. Morales. We were in agreement that that was important for several reasons. Mr. La Burra lived a life of service, first to his country and then to our community. His example led countless members of this community to get involved and to also contribute to making this community succeed."

She said she thought about watching her sister play youth basketball growing up, or watching "some of my dear friends win a state championship in the lady softball team in 2006 or watching the Copper Country Senior Olympic softball team win a state championship, and every single Grant County Day at the legislature, when the Vietnam Veterans presented the colors. All of those memories have La Burra at the forefront, and none of them would have been there without him. I'm certain that most of you in this audience have at least one memory that links back to one of his contributions to the community as well."

She said that she has been asked a few times why it was necessary to include Mr. Morales' nickname on the naming of this building. It's a Grant County tradition for everyone to have a nickname. "Many of us grew up with our friends' dads being called Squirrel, Butter, Mustard, Chippy, Bobo. I grew up with Mr. Morales' kids, and I did not know that his first name was Henry until the last couple years of his life. Nicknames are a sign of affection in this community, and seeing La Berra on this building will always be a reminder of the tradition and how we admire and respected Coach Morales and how his memory will always be important to us. As the building progressed, we also thought a lot about the future generations who will use this building. It's our hope that someday to overhear some kids talking about what they're doing after school, and hear them say, I'm going to go shoot hoops at La Burra. Sounds really Silver City, doesn't it? My other hope is that everyone who enters this building will take the time to read the plaque honoring Mr. Morales inside the building. It will be there when we officially open. It's not there yet, and that when you read it, you will be inspired by his work and also decide to give back to this community. Thank you."

Lucero held up f a model of "what you're going to find in the facility dedicated to all those that contributed to making this a reality. And I just wanted to kind of be able to show you that there's a few things that still need to be get done, but this is what that's going to look like. So I just want to make you are aware of that. The other thing I wanted to mention this morning, I got notified that United Way is going to contribute $2,500 towards purchasing additional equipment for the facility. And I really want to thank them for their contributions."

For her last remark she wanted to make: "Mr. Morales and I had so many conversations about family, but what I want to leave the family with today, especially his children, is how proud he was of you, how much he took care of you in his own way, and many conversations in what he shared with me about all of you. So I want you to know that from me to you, because a lot of times as parents, we don't really say everything we feel for whatever those reasons are, but he is so proud of you, so take that with you today, and I'm grateful for this opportunity that has been given to me. Never would I think that I'd be doing what I'm doing today to represent you."

"So in closing, thank you for making the time to be here today. Thank you to all our distinguished guests for participating, all of those that were providing entertainment, and especially to all of those that are here today and Romeo (Cruz, Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce director), if you can kind of wave at me to see where you are, so that we can at least begin the ribbon cutting, so that we can start touring the facility. We're excited to see what it looks like inside. Thank you all so much for being here."