Photos in two parts by Mary Alice Murphy
Silver City's parade route streets filled with patriots to celebrate July 4, 2025. The kids scrambled for candy, the adults cheered and clapped for floats and flatbed trailers full of championship athletes, dancers danced, SHS band played, and it all tied up at the end with llamas and horses. Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner served as grand marshal.
