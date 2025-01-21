On January 19th and 20th, the Silver FFA Chapter competed in the New Mexico State FFA chapter Parliamentary Procedure contest. The competition was held in Portales, NM at the Eastern New Mexico State University campus. The team placed 2nd in the state, competing against 11 other teams from around the state.
This contest requires FFA members to take a 45 question test on parliamentary law according to Roberts Rules of Order. Then they had to run a mock meeting where they were expected to debate a motion and decide whether or not the motion passed as a group. They were also expected to correctly execute an assigned motion and one other secondary motion.
Our FFA members did a fantastic job, with judges complementing them saying that they were a fun group to watch.