Silver School board approves handbooks and RFPs

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a special meeting July 31, 2025. Members in attendance included Ashley Montenegro, Patrick Cohn and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Michelle Diaz and Mike McMillan didn't attend.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had an update on the student handbooks. Since the last meeting they had made the changes requested by the board. He had provided copies of all the handbooks with the updates.

Michele McCain, finance director had some awards for bids. The audit RFP (request for proposal) had been sent out twice. The first time they didn't have any responses. The second time they had received one. They would provide in person service. The bid will be awarded to Beasley, Mitchell and Co. of Las Cruces.

The next would be the award for speech language pathologist. She said they had three different ones that would be on a as needed basis and the service will be virtual.

The board approved the student handbooks as presented.

The board approved the RFP for audit services.

The board approved the RFP for speech language pathologists.

Adjourned