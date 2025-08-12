Silver School board recognizes state champions and NHD win.

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting July 21, 2025. Members in attendance included Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn and Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Kimberly Klement didn't attend.

Work session

Montenegro told the board they had some information about the feasibility study in their packets. She wanted them to address any questions they might have or comments. Not everyone had been at the committee work sessions.

Diaz said she just wanted a clear and succinct final verdict. She also wanted to know what they would still be in the process of deciding.

Hawkins said the recommendations have come from a group of many people that had been presented a ton of data from current capacity, projected capacity and possible scenarios for boundary lines. From a cost perspective closing some would save in deferred maintenance and utilities. Once all the data had been presented it became very transparent that a decision had to be made. A number of different scenarios had been looked at.

At the end of the discussions a poll from the committee, by 89 percent decided Sixth Street School and Jose Barrios would need to be closed.

Next, they looked at grade banding and weighed in on the pros and cons. The first time they had not had a lot of parents and grade banding came out as a recommendation. Educators understand how good it would be because all the resources can be pulled together along with the kids. The second time they had more parents and although they understood how good it would be some other challenges had been pointed out. One had been the traffic of taking kids to various locations. That will be discussed some more. It could go either way traditional or banding. Hawkins said maybe the community will not be ready for grade banding.

Next, they have to look at the school boundaries and how those changes will affect that. Some people have requested out of zone and even with the current proposed changes they could still honor those. They must do what will be best for the kids and staff but still be fiscally responsible.

Hawkins had a meeting with public school officials, and they had asked when the board would be making a decision, and he thought it would be in August. The state had picked up a good portion of the cost of the feasibility study. He went over some other discussions in that meeting such as playgrounds and football fields.

The question of other school districts in the state doing grade banding came up. Hawkins didn't know how many but did know Lovington had done it, each grade has its own building. It would not be a new concept. Montenegro said she had spoken to someone from Oklahoma that the school did grade banding and she liked it, but it did present some challenges such as dropping off and picking up her kids in different locations. Cohn said he had mixed conversations with people on it.

Montenegro said she had apprehensions but no matter what the final choice would be they would have some bumps and things will not go perfect especially the first few weeks. Even now that happens every year.

McMillan wanted to know what they would be doing with sixth grade. Hawkins said with any scenario they have discussed the need to move it to La Plata Middle school which currently has also been underutilized. Even moving sixth grade over will not have it fully utilized but a better use of space.

Diaz asked about the time changes for starting and ending. Hawkins went into a long explanation, but they would be doing their best to keep it all streamlined and easier for parents. They all had a discussion on the possible things these changes could impact. In the end these changes will not happen this school year and things would all be the same. Any changes will take place starting the 2026/2027 school year.

Montenegro recommended tabling the next item, review of the agenda setting policy. She has been aware they had a format for their agenda in the policies. She wanted the board to look at the open public comment and decided if they want to keep it the same or follow the format in the policy. They will have it on the work session agenda in August.

Work session adjourned

Regular meeting started.

The board approved the minutes from previous meetings and the agenda.

Information and presentations.

Coach Landers wanted to recognize the Silver High School track athletes that had won state champion. They included Analeigh Cruz, Dakota Mendonca, Kaleb Paquette, Isaac Beck, Farhad Karimi, Brock Anderson, Kaleb Paquette, Milo Brines, Austin Paquette, Brock Anderson. In all 74 students make up the track and field program. Landers had been proud of the way they represented the district and supported each other. "Not only are we trying to develop great athletes, but we are trying to develop great kids." He gave a little information on what each one had competed in and how they ranked.

Lee Wilson, Silver High School NHD (national history day) sponsor, wanted to recognize Chidinma Nwachuku. He went over a little of how the competition works. Nwachuku had placed ninth in the nation in the senior individual documentary category. She had done hers on the Rwandan Trials, The responsibility of Protecting the Right to Life. The board asked Nwachuku to tell them a little bit about the presentation. The Rwandan Trials had been what followed after the 1994 Rwandan genocide. It had helped prosecute those who held a role in that genocide and convictions had happened for the first time. It helped develop the international legal system that led to the courts like the International Criminal Court. These courts continue to prosecute people that have roles in crimes against humanity. She had originally been focusing on a Nigerian political activist but changed her topic and the judicial aspect of the Rwandan Trial had been what drew her. Not a lot of people know about it or the judicial system, and she wanted to bring it to light. She had been to nationals before when she was in the eighth grade.

Dianne Carrico, president of SCEA (Silver City Education Association), said they have new employee orientation coming up and will be excited to welcome everyone. The first bargaining session will be held September 11, 2025. They have a few issues they want to settle up on. Desire McGee, a new member of the bargaining committee , will be the secretary treasurer and spoke to a few things.

Information to the board

Hawkins brought the proposals forward for the dates of graduation in 2026. Silver Hight School will be May 22, 2026, and Cliff High School will be May 15, 2025. The upcoming schedules for events had been looked at to make sure they would not have any conflicts. They talked about the times they would start but only had tentative times. The board will be voting on this later in the meeting.

They have been meeting in Cliff weekly on the design phase of the new school and have been looking at the standard requirements for the size they have been approved for by looking at class sizes, hallways, facilities, gyms, cafeterias for configuration of space. They will have time for staff, student and parent engagement with the design team. In the fall Hawkins hopes they can visit some other sites to come up with ideas.

This coming school year will have a new Silver High School principal, Mrs. Cecilia Barela, and Cliff High School principal will be Mrs. Davina Turner

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had provided a list of new hires but still had a few positions open. Some of the open positions showed in his report had already been filled. At this time, they have 96 percent of the positions filled.

Alvarez had provided a number of student handbooks with the proposed changes to the board. They had very little changes, and La Plata Middle School had the most. The discipline matrix had changed. All changes being proposed had been highlighted. The handbooks had a committee of parents that had weighed in on the changes and some changes had been driven by them.

Possession of a weapon such as a pocketknife will be handled differently. Some kids forget they have a pocketknife with them. They will be given the opportunity and flexibility, so it does not become an automatic expulsion. The administrators can make a determination based on the intent of why they had that knife on them. The elementaries will have a cell phone policy that they had not had before. This had been driven by the parents in the committee. If a cell phone rings during class the first time it will be confiscated, no disciplinary action. The second time the parent will be called, and they will have to pick it up. Discipline will follow. The high school and middle school already have cell phone policies.

They had addressed the difference between horse play and actual fighting. Sometimes it falls in between. This term physical aggression came up and Alvarez went on to explain how this would be looked at.

The cell phone policy has two alternatives that must be chosen in the approval. Alvarez told the board his recommendation. The discipline matrix will be that same at all levels.

Montenegro addressed the issues on having a pocketknife and said, "A knife is still a scarry thing. It doesn't go straight to expulsion?" Alvarez explained how it will work and will be at the discretion of the principal, but they would have an investigation, and intent would be a driving force. A first offense could include contact with police. He explained why because they have had students that came from working on the farm and forgot they had it and went to the principal's office and self-reported. Montenegro asked more questions on this offense. Even self-reporting can result in a five-day expulsion.

The conversation went back to the cell phones. Silver High School and La Plata Middle school cannot have them with them. They have to be in their locker or bring them to the office to he held. The board had some questions on excused and unexcused absences and what would constitute each. What would happen after 7 absences, 10 absences, etc. At different points CYFD (child youth and families department) would be contacted. Diaz said a push has been made to have CYFD involvement on a number of levels. She wanted to see a discussion with administration and parents to decide if CYFD would be necessary. This discussion went on with the board, Hawkins and Alvarez. They do have some state requirements that have to be followed.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, had a report on student enrollment and the five-year trend. In May of 2025 the enrollment had been 2,201 and currently falls at 2,068 but Barris said school had not started and many times people wait until the last minute. Some people also don't realize they need to re-enroll the students. Kindergarten only had fourteen so will be fifty less than last year. Again, often times they show up the day of school to enroll. Barris did want people to know that enrollment can be done online.

Joyce Barela, mental health grant coordinator, did not have a report. The district has gone to federal court to obtain the mental health grant.

Finance sub committee

Montenegro said they had met and reviewed some of the current information on the title budgets on hold. Some adjustments would have to be made due to the budgets on them being less. Any of the professional development that had been planned will be put on hold. Mentorship stipends will be frozen. A few other expenditures will have to be frozen at this time.

Hawkins said they would be fine, but it would not be sustainable. Consolidating the schools will provide a lot of help with the budget from the savings it will create.

The audit committee had not met due to no audit being done currently. They had sent out an RFP (request for proposal) for an auditor because they have to rotate off the last auditor for two years. They had asked for an in-person audit and didn't have any responses. A second RFP has been put out with a prefer in-person audit.

The threat assessment committee had not met.

Board president

Montenegro did the second reading of NMSBA policy changes. The had to do with EBC - Emergencies - Instructional Goals and Objectives - Use of Cell Phones and Electronic Devices in Schools (Two Alternatives) - Cardiac Emergency Response Plan Automated External Defibrillators and Parental Guidance for Water Safety. The board discussed the two alternatives and verbiage used. They also will be posting some of this information to the parents.

Board comments

Montenegro said she would be one of the parents that needs to have her son registered for high school. She hoped everyone had been able to have some rest and get ready for the coming school year. Montenegro sent well wishes and condolences to the family of Tyson Yost and added a get well soon as he recovers. She also sent condolences to the family of Mrs. Cook; she would be deeply missed in the district.

Diaz wanted to tip her hat to the team for the mental health grant injunction efforts. "I want to be clear that this whole situation is really based on the judicial system and not so much the merit of our argument. So, we have to go through the appropriate processes." She said they would not be defeated and just needed to decide how to strategically plan to move forward. It didn't minimize the importance of mental health for the students and that will be what they will try to convey to the federal powers that be. She extended her condolences to Mrs. Cook's family and said she would be sorely missed. She had been kind and set an example for everyone and touched a lot of people. Diaz added her appreciation to the staff and administration.

Cohn thanked the administrative staff that continue to work through the summer to keep the blood flowing through the district. He enjoyed seeing the kids in the fourth of July parade and keeping busy. The summer had come and gone but he wished everyone well for what would be left. He sent his condolences to Mrs. Cook's family. She had been one of his kid's teachers in kindergarten. It had been hard for him and his wife to let them go. She had a gift of being able to talk to the parents and letting them know they would be ok. "She was a phenomenal person."

McMillan said as the summer wrapped up, they had a lot of challenges. One had been the fires and folks having to evacuate. It had been nice to see the schools support the firefighters. They had gone through some sadness at the loss of a staff member and one of the students has been battling injuries. They had also had a moment of celebration with the ribbon cutting for the new recreation center. It will be another place for students to gather. The community has always come together in each situation whether it be a fire, loosing Mrs. Cook or the student Mr. Yost. They had come together in times of challenge. "It's good to be part of the school community and this community where we support each other and celebrate each other." When the board meets again, school will already be in progress

Public comment none currently.

Action items

Consent agenda

Michele McCain, director of finance, went over her requests. The board approved all requests made by McCain. She had checks totaling $7,991,857.06, and budget adjustments that had to do with the carryovers from the past year. Others would be moving funds from one place to another, and she explained each one and why. The district had also received a number of grants she went over.

McCain had an RFP bid award for food service management. Two companies had sent in bids and after going through the RFP process Southwest Food Service will receive the award.

The district had a list of donations.

Gateway Apartments, SHS Boys Basketball - $500

Master Craft Metals Inc, SHS Boys Basketball - $500

Ace Hardware, SHS Boys Basketball - $750

Silver City Hardware, SHS Boys Basketball - $750

McDonald's, SHS Lady Colts Soccer - $1,000

Moose Lodge #1718, SHS Boys Basketball - $1,500

Beck Family Dental, SHS Lady Colts Soccer - $5,000

Hawkins wanted to address the RFP for food service management. The director of nutrition services had announced her retirement, and it had been an opportunity to continue what she had started in improving the quality of food. Over the last few years, they had conversations with students and the community on what could be done better. That had been the reason they put out the RFP and had found a food service program that met the expectations. This management company has eleven districts within the state including Rio Rancho and Lordsburg. It will provide more from scratch cooking. The current staff will continue to be employed under the supervision of Southwest Food Service, and it will be a step toward improving the quality of the food served.

Montenegro said they would be excited for the change and wanted them to cater the next board meeting. This company had served the Region 8 meeting in Lordsburg, and it had been good. She thanked all the food service workers for being willing to jump on board with this endeavor and added that students would not need to bring sack lunches anymore.

Antonio Andazola, transportation and maintenance director, had revised contracts for the bus companies to include rental fees.

The board approved both 2026 graduation dates for Silver High School May 22, 2026, and Cliff High School May 15, 2026. McMillan wanted to double check that they had cross checked for anything that would conflict with the graduations. They went over some things that might conflict and they didn't.

The board approved the second reading of NMSBA policy changes. The had to do with EBC - Emergencies - Instructional Goals and Objectives - Use of Cell Phones and Electronic Devices in Schools (Two Alternatives) - Cardiac Emergency Response Plan Automated External Defibrillators and Parental Guidance for Water Safety. They approved alternative number one.

The board approved the revised contracts for transportation with the addition of the rental fees. They included Cliff Bus Lines and Montoya Transportation.

Public comment none currently.

The next meeting for the finance committee will be August 14, 2025

The next work session and regular meeting will be August 18, 2025 (later rescheduled for August 25, 2025)

The board went into executive session.

The board came back from executive session and said no action had taken place.

Adjourned