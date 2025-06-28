By Lynn Janes
The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a special meeting May 27, 2025. Members in attendance included Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Mike McMillan and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Patrick Cohn didn't attend.
Michelle McCain, finance director, had a budget adjustment request. She had a request to increase the transportation budget $68,380. This will be for transportation fees for pupils. The funding had been granted by the state, and it needed to be added into the budget. The board approved the budget adjustment.
The board went into executive session. The executive session had been called to speak to the school district's attorney to discuss and advise on legal options regarding seeking immediate and interim injunction relief from the federal courts for the termination of mental health grants by the US Department of Education as pending or threated litigation. The discussion may also include identifiable student information on students connected to such federal grants.
The board came back into open session.
The board approved moving forward and authorizing the superintendent to proceed with legal action on behalf of the district to challenge the termination of Safer Communities Act of 2022 and congressional appropriations funding in federal court with the goal of restoring access to critical resources intended to serve students in the district.
Adjourned