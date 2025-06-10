By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session, and regular meetings May 19, 2025. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan (came after work session) and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Work session

Luis Carrasco, Rodey Law Firm, attended to address the upcoming election and SB9. He said they had a very successful bond sale earlier in the year. He had come to help the district in having the Senate Bill 9 question on the ballot for the November 4, 2025, election. The schools in accordance with the election code can propose questions to the voters on odd years and this will be an odd year.

This year with the board's approval they would like to pose to the voters of the district the question about imposing the two mill levy under the public schools capital improvement act.

The election code requires that when a ballot question will be posed to the voters in a regular election such as the upcoming one, they must adopt a resolution setting forth the question that will be put on the ballots.

Carrasco noted that a similar question had been done on the special election held last year had not been successful. This question will look a little different. It will be much shorter and will focus on identifying specifically what expenditures the district would anticipate using the tax proceeds for.

Carrasco had checked around the state to see how other districts had posed the question in the 2023 regular local election. Each had included the entire text of what would be authorized. Hawkins said they had excluded some things they knew didn't apply to this district such as teacher housing. This would be something they don't have or any plans of. Carrasco thought it would be appropriate not to include those things that didn't apply to this district.

Diaz wanted to clarify that this question had caused confusion in the special election. This would just be a continuation of the mill levy that has been ongoing. Carrasco said yes.

This tax has been in effect since six years ago and will expire this year unless the voters approve to continue the tax for the next six years. Carrasco said it would not increase the taxes.

Diaz wanted to clarify this will be the same question posed on the back sheet of the special election, and they thought a lot of people didn't realize it had a back sheet question on the ballot. It will be a continuation of the mill levy tax and will not raise taxes. It had not passed in the special election last year.

Carrasco said it had been a unique situation. It had been a special election for the district and had been entirely a mail out. They had to pay the count clerk to send out the ballots. "Logistically it had come out with a backside and the voters didn't understand or appreciate it."

Montenegro asked Carrasco to read the question as it would be posed on the ballot.

"Shall the Silver Consolidated School District number one, the district be authorized to continue to impose a property tax of $2 on each $1,000 of net taxable value of the property allocated to the district under the property tax code for the property tax years 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and 2031 for capital improvements within the district, including payments made with respect to lease purchase arrangements as defined in the Educational Technology Act or the Public School Lease Purchase Act as permitted by the Public School Capital Improvements Act, including expenditures for, and then I identified the three things that the district intends to spend. So first would be erecting, remodeling, making additions to, and providing equipment for, or furnishing school public buildings."

"Number two, maintenance of public school buildings, including public school or pre-kindergarten grounds, including the purchasing or repairing of maintenance equipment and participating in the facility information management system as required by the Public School Capital Outlay Act, and including payments under contracts with regional educational cooperatives for maintenance support services and expenditures for technical training and certification for maintenance and facilities management personnel."

"And third, purchasing and installing education technology improvements, including tools used in the educational process that constitute learning and administrative resources, which may also include a satellite copper and fiber optic transmission, computer and network connection devices, digital communication equipment, servers, switches, portable media devices, the purchase or lease of software licenses or other technologies and services, maintenance, equipment, and computer infrastructure information techniques and tools used to implement technology in schools and related facilities, and B, improvements, alterations, and modifications to or expansions of existing buildings or tangible personal property necessary or advisable to house or otherwise accommodate any of the tools listed in this paragraph."

The board discussed the difference between the general obligation (GO) bond passed in 2024 for the special election and SB9. Each one of the funds could only be used for certain things and could not be crossed over. The GO bond could not be used for day-to-day operations. SB 9 would be for the day-to-day operations and expires the end of the year.

Work session adjourned

Regular meeting started.

The board approved a number of minutes from previous meetings and agenda. Some years listed in the agenda had been incorrect and identified in the approval of the agenda.

Information and presentations.

Kiwanis students of the month.

Dotty Pfeifer, Kiwanis, attended to present the student of the month awards.

Mark Flores, SHS Sophomore has been recognized because of his outstanding character and academic excellence. He has been a well rounded and driven student while actively participating in wrestling and other activities.

Alexix Gonzales, La Plata Middle School, exemplifies the values of leadership, responsibility and integrity. She leads by example with confidence, positive attitude and kindness.

Drea Rae Cornwall, Silver High School, came to introduce three students that had recognition of merit from the Society of Women Engineers. This award will only be presented to a limited number of students based on their achievement in math and science, their character and their desire for a future career in STEM (science technology engineering and math). Kiley Pierpont plans to pursue a doctoral degree in aerospace engineering. Taylianna Castillo plans to pursue a career in biomedical engineering. Bailey Klement plans to pursue a career in engineering through the military.

Artie Sanchez, Silver High School athletic director, had come to recognize a number of students and sports achievements.

Lauren Brueggerman, golf 5th place at state, the only female on the golf team.

Kade Aguirre, wrestling state champ

Angel Maciel and Kianna Murillo, Basketball north/south

Jessica Suarez, powerlifting state champ

Azzy Madrid, powerlifting state runner up

Lyah Hartwell, powerlifting state runner up

Dayna Jones, La Plata Middle School NHD (national history day) sponsor, came to update the board and ask for funds to help offset the travel expenses for NHD competition in Washington DC. Nine students had qualified with one being from Aldo Leopold Charter School. Jones introduced them and told the board what their projects had been.

The students will also be doing fundraisers to raise money for the competition.

Lee Wilson, Silver High School NHD sponsor, came to update the board and ask for funds to help offset the travel expensed for the NHD competition in Washington DC. He introduced his new cosponsor for the next year Eric Adams. They had nine that had qualified for nationals. Wilson listed the students and their projects. One student had not placed but had been awarded a Native American History award for their presentation.

Hawkins presented Wilson with the teacher of the year award and read his credentials. Wilson had started with Silver Schools in 1996.

Dianne Carrico, president of SCEA (Silver City Education Association) and Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, reported on the salary schedules for Silver Consolidated Schools. Alvarez said the union had ratified the new schedules.

Information to the board

The SHS student council had a presentation for the board. Al Cohn, Caren Dietz and Eraldo "Gio" Arriaga made the presentation. The student council has been about being a voice for the students and an outlet of support. They went over the events of the year and listed the student council members.

Hawkins reported on the feasibility study update. They had their third feasibility meeting on May 8, 2025. The committee had 25 members. They have been viewing 80 slides of data looking at class sizes, size of rooms, building spaces, cost of the facilities, etc. A lot of data had been shared. By the end of the conversation, 89 percent of the people, after looking at the data, declining enrollment, status of the buildings and layouts, agreed they need to consolidate two campuses. Grade banding had been discussed. They will continue to look at the data and more information on each campus. They will also be looking at unutilized spaces at the high school and middle school.

The board discussed other possible options. No matter the decision nothing would change until the 2026/2027 school year.

Alvarez provided the board with a personnel report. Currently the district is staffed at 96 percent.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, provided an update on enrollment and they increased by two students since last month. She went over the reasons why she felt they had changes and how much they had gone down or up at each school.

Joyce Barela, mental health grant coordinator, reported they had 4,025 students visits to the wellness rooms. All the providers will be compiling their data and assessment of the kids and which one they want to focus on next year.

McKinney Vento will be working with the students who have been in transition from not having fixed, regular or adequate housing. They have 63 students identified that qualify for this program. They had received a grant last year and have placed an order to stock the clothing closet.

They applied for Soles for Souls, a program that they had been able to obtain 50 pairs of shoes the first year and 100 this year. She hoped they would continue to be funded for the 100 pairs in the coming two years.

Single Socks had an application for its anti-hunger initiative that would help support food box distribution. Barela had submitted that application. SHS house of Amistad has also helped support the food boxes. It had been their community service project, and they raised $283.

Diaz wanted to address the future and loss of federal funding. "I am going to bluntly say it is disappointing and despicable." Clearly everyone's agenda should include mental health. She wanted to know the plans to keep the program going. Barela deferred to Hawkins.

Hawkins said they still have been in the appeal process for funding, and it would be uncertain. The public education department has set aside funds for mental health and some funding could come from there. They do have funds until December 2025.

Michele McCain, director of finance, presented the fiscal year 2026 operational budget and salary schedules. She explained the process of putting the budget together each year and how the numbers have been calculated. McCain spoke at length on this matter and provided a very comprehensive explanation.

Part of the income comes from student data, enrollment numbers and teacher licensure. The student data used looks at students at risk, athletics participation, gifted students, etc. The student enrollment number used for this fiscal year would be 2,068. The total operational revenue will be $33,774,794.

The largest expenditure will be salaries and benefits at $29,108,131.77. The rest will go to utilities, insurance, teacher supplies, athletic supplies, superintendent and board travel, audit, legal, etc.

The state mandated a 4 percent salary increase for all educational employees. Level one teachers have a minimum salary of $55,000; level two have a minimum salary of $65,000 and level three have a minimum salary of $75,000. The 4 percent includes all school personnel. Administrators, principals and assistant principals have minimum required salaries that range from $93,000 to $123,000.

The districts do have additional federal funding sources but have rules on how they can be used. Title I will be $842,101.39. Title II will be $121,542. Title IV will be $58,659.12. Title V will be $74,950.04 with an estimated carryover of $33,450. IDEA-B will be a total of $760,350 with an estimated carryover of $234,091.

The state has funding sources. The pre-K initiative will be $639,120. The rest of the funding has been cut or uncertain.

Diaz asked why they continue to see mandated salary increases that they don't fund, especially when the state has a surplus. She asked several other questions about the state funding and McCain could not say why. Some of it had to do with the number of students. Pre-K had decreased due to the state saying this district has many other opportunities for pre-K students such as El Grito and Montessori.

Diaz addressed the constant rise in insurance costs and said they would continue to see them rise. These completely absorb any raises the teachers and staff receive. She said they have met with NMPSIA (New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority). Albuquerque public schools have a high population, so they have been able to negotiate a separate rate. Diaz commented it made no sense. "We need to continue to talk to our legislators locally and say we won't put up with this anymore." She didn't feel it had been fair to the teachers and staff. NMPSIA has been hurting the district and all distrcts outside of Albuquerque, and she thought it has been unethical.

Diaz continued, "We are not in a deficit as a state right now, yet we still can't get teachers, health care workers and the people we need to take care of our communities. I am expecting our legislators that represent us on a local level to hold them accountable."

The board had other questions McCain answered about the budget.

Finance subcommittee

Montenegro said they had met and talked about the budget variance report, and it had been very positive. It stays steady year to year. They discussed purchase order closings, but the highlight of the meeting had been school supplies the district will be providing to the students for the next two years. Klement expanded on the purchase order system.

Audit subcommittee

Montenegro said they would not be meeting as the audit had been finished. She did note they would have to send out an RFP (request for proposal) for audit services soon.

Threat assessment committee had not met.

Montenegro said they had four NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) excellence in student achievement awards. As a board they have the opportunity to recognize people in the district that go above and beyond. NMSBA allows every board to award one person, but they can award more at the cost of the board. Hawkins had reached out to site administrators for nominations and had received four. She named each one and told a little about them. All four received awards.

Tammie Windsor - SHS administrative assistant, registrar and bookkeeper

Janie Turrieta - Sixth Street School counselor

Jennifer Dooling – teacher La Plata Middle School

Starr Cruz – principal La Plata Middle School

Montenegro did the first reading of NMSBA policy advisory for graduation exercises and student discipline.

Board comments.

Montenegro said they had gone to Cliff for their graduation, and it had been put together well. It had been intimately done, as they only had 19 graduating. She knew that Silver would have their own special things they would do for graduation. They started the previous day with the baccalaureate. Silver High School had so many traditions that have followed through even though they had many different administrators and she thanked them for the continuation. She went over all the events coming up for graduation.

Board trainings talk about making the majority of the board meeting about student achievement and that can be a struggle. Montenegro said this board meeting felt right because of all the student achievement recognition.

Diaz wanted to thank everyone that is a part of the district. She thought that any instructor or anybody that works in a school will say they are rich in every way possible. She wished they could compensate them better and appreciated their dedication to the mission. She congratulated the kids that would be graduating.

Cohn congratulated the seniors and their parents. He would have his third one graduating this year. He said he would probably cry in his car like he did with the other two, when they graduated. He greatly appreciated everyone who had been there for his kids to help them reach graduation. He thanked the person that had done all the decorations in the board room and the meals provided to the board. He thanked the teachers and administrators for a successful school year and said he has been blessed to lead with his colleagues; they had become like family.

McMillan talked about the graduations in Cliff and Silver. He had enjoyed seeing all the student recognitions, teacher of the year and NMSBA awards. Then to watch and listen to the speakers at graduation always invigorates him.

Klement thanked all the teachers, staff and administrators. She said this has been her most favorite meeting so far because of all the student achievement and recognition.

Action items

Consent agenda

Michele McCain, director of finance, went over her requests. The board approved all requests made by McCain. She had checks totaling $3,146,299.96, and several budget adjustments. It also included donations.

Melinda's Medical Supply, LPMS NHD $200

Beck Family Dental, SHS Senior Sunset $500

Southwest Bone & Joint Institute, SHS Athletic Training $500

McDonalds/AZNM, Senior Class $750

Silver City Moose Lodge #1718, La Plata NHD $750

SC Rotary Foundation, LPMS NHD $1,000

McDonalds/AZNM, SHS Tennis $1,000

Main Street T or C Fiesta, SHS Marching Band, Fiesta Parade $1,500

Center for Health Innovation, SHS Athletic Training/Hosa Chapter $2,000

Alexander Woronow and Karen Love, SHS NHD $2,000

Beck Family Dental, SHS NHD $3,000

Dr. Nkichi Nwachuku, LPMS NHD $3,000

The board had 2026/2027 bus contracts presented with Montoya Transportation, Cliff Bus Lines, Mangus Busing Inc. and Shelley Farm Mangus. This contract will bring them back to milage rate they had before.

The board approved the resolution proclamation school capital improvements tax election as presented by Carrasco in the work session.

The board approved the request to offset expenses for the completion for NHD by La Plata Middle School and Silver High School.

The board approved the request to offset expenses for the completion for FCCLA (family career community leaders of America), and TSA (technology student association) as presented to the board on April 28, 2025.

The board approved the Silver Consolidated Schools 2026-2027 operational budget and salary schedules.

The board approved the 2026/2027 bus contracts with Montoya Transportation, Cliff Bus Lines, Mangus Busing Inc. and Shelley Farm Mangus.

The next meeting for the finance committee will be June 12, 2025

The next work session and regular meeting will be June 16, 2025

The board went into executive session

The board came back from executive session and said that no action had taken place, and they only discussed the superintendent's compensation and contract.

Adjourned