Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: This photographer visited only a few of the downtown shops, due to limited time.]
The first stop was at the Grant County Guild, where they offered a sign up for free art. Next came Diana Ingalls-Leyba Gallery (she doesn't like to have her photo taken). Down on Broadway, Light Art Space featured artists speaking about their work.
Across the street was MISC (Made in Silver City), and around the corner was the Grant County Art Guild Studio, and the next stop was Silver City Tye Dyes. The final stop was at a brand new project, The Seedboat Collective, with new owners Jennifer Olson and Brent Steinberg having an unofficial opening, which featured music, Fire and Ice pizza and beer. While the property continues to undergo renovations, the plan is to rent spaces in a co-working area in the west half of the building and have a performance and event space in the east half. For more information, go to www.theseedboat.com or contact
