By Roger Lanse
Black smoke and several fire engines were reported along Highway 15 up toward Pinos Altos Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at about 4 p.m. A call to U.S. Forest Service staff revealed a new fire in that area was on State land.
A New Mexico Forestry Division coordinator was contacted who told the Beat that a structure fire had spread to about one-quarter acre around the building and forward progress had been stopped. Firefighters from the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue were on scene, the coordinator said.
The Beat has reached out to the PAVFR, but has not heard back.