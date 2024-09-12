By Roger Lanse
Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department and Silver City Fire Department personnel rolled on a smoke report from the Wendy Road area off Highway 15, Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2024, about 4 p.m.
According to Jay Goats, Swan Street Station Battalion Chief; Ed Downard, PAVFD Department Chief; and Jennifer Olson, Public Information Officer of the PAVFD, crews located the blaze in the Wendy Road, Rocky Creek Road, and Owl Hoot Trail area south of Pinos Altos. It was caused by a person, with a burn permit, burning brush.
Four PAVFD trucks and three SCFD trucks responded to the scene.
No structures were involved, and no injuries were reported.
"Firefighters were able to stand down pretty quickly," Olson said, "at about 4:30 p.m."