July 30, 2025– The Grant County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint and Saturation Patrols during the month of August, with enforcement activities taking place during peak travel times into late evening hours.
These efforts are part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to reducing impaired driving and enhancing roadway safety. The checkpoint and saturation patrols are intended to raise public awareness, deter impaired driving, and prevent alcohol- and drug-related crashes.
Motorists may experience brief delays and are asked to cooperate with officers during these enforcement operations. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers to plan ahead—use a designated driver, rideshare service, or public transportation if they plan to consume alcohol or any substance that impairs driving ability.
Drunk driving is a choice, and it can be preventable.