Sondra Berry, Hurley Mayoral Candidate and write-in for Cobre Consolidated Schools Board

1.A How long have you lived in Hurley?

I bought our home in 2017.

2. What did you like best about Hurley?

Thrilled Hurley was wonderfully affordable, a family-focused community where neighbors look out for one another and help each other.

My Mother and I came from to Grant County NM in Feb 2016 from California, our home state. We enjoyed our home on Nevada Avenue in Hurley together.

We had a Culinary Arts happening every day, every week, great menu, food and fun and we both had cooking and baking talents that we enjoyed along with being with Dudley, her dog who found our excitement amusing and we filled the atmosphere with creativity and great food smells. It was a great change to a simple life, not complicated, the NM people were/are respectful to senior citizens and down to earth like us and we appreciated the well mannered NM youth and adults. The birds have been quite an interesting part of my life in NM and I have linked up with the House Finches with the grey spot on their chest and they are so friendly and social, common to NM.

3. Least?

The lack of law enforcement and lack of their presence in town. The lack of communications from leadership, inability of residents to have a voice, unwillingness to educate the people over policy procedures. You have to come to meetings to get answers, too hard to get information than it should be, have to pay for copies of ordinances. The gate keeping is through the roof—to cause people to give up and no transparency.

4.Why did you decide to run?

There were and are several reasons i decided to run.

My platform is written on the back of my campaign cards which gives reasons i decided to run and i was asked to help Hurley by a couple of residents, the answer to #3, grave concerns about public and animal safety, domestic and wild animals safety, criminals run all over the people and a hit and miss law enforcement inactivities and as a Natural Born Administrator I Knew that I am exactly what Hurley needs because i have the administrative talent and leadership to bring all the changes to promote liberty and freedom we all want and need in our lives and family to thrive in the Hurley Community and clean up the mess and litter, so we can take Pride in Our Community and Not Build any More Eye Sores as Garbage Builds Up Junk Like Some the Dump I want us to have have a transfer station dump to take the garbage to. I am not referring to collectible cars, etc. Residents' personal, private property is theirs to store howhever they decide.

5.What is your top priority, if elected?

To get a functioning council membership, give public a voice at meetings and have in-person meetings instead of electronic online to simplify and remove complicated dysfunction and eliminate time wasting procedures, policies, ordinances, administratively expect the council to fire chief of police Kevin (see my 2-page letter dated Oct. 7, 2025 that I submitted to the council for the facts about why he has to be terminated. Gain interest in certification of active law enforcement /who are trustworthy private citizens that we determine and restart neighborhood watch and sign ups, 10:00 PM curfew and patrol to get criminals off the streets.

6. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I was not able to attend the OCT.14th council meeting and I intended to read the letter I wrote for the council to fire the chief of police Kevin. I have had trouble accessing the meeting online in the past and miserably unwanted public input speaking in 3 minutes flat and a second more not tolerated, even when i asked in advance for more time but it was not granted even though I thought it was important to inform the public.

My platform reads on the back of my campaign cards: 4. Recall or fire law enforcement who are NOT working hard to protect citizens. This stand does not exactly cause you to win fair weather friends and inflence enemies. Although I have become very popular with law enforcement in Grant County.

Vote Sondra L. Berry-Mayor of Hurley. NM and Cobre School Board Write in Candidate

I will represent you as i am a natural born Administrator. I defend the U.S. Constitution and i take a oath to actively defend it for your benefit.

Public safety, animal safety, pets and wild animals protections are my top priorities.

1. Neighborhood Watch

2. Transparency

3. Give you a Voice.

4. Recall or fire law enforcement who are Not Working Hard to protect citizens

5. We will fight hard for fiscal responsibility in Hurley.

7. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

Brain storming with professional business people, some with local knowledge who are familiar with the area, Hurley and what new businesses have potential, high demand services, products, etc. Develope a list of what businesses, housing/commercial property to be utilized, help with rental properties that are vandalized, clean up Hurley to attract capitalists, investors, look for options to lower operating costs are for new and current businesses that are financially suffering from theft, criminal vandalism, etc. Take the bull by the hornsand even bring in the National Guard and federal law enforcement to stop the crime in Hurley & Grant County. It is like open hunting season on humans and animals.

I would like to see local options for all types of services and products. How do we make it worthwhile for people to go to a local business rather than ordering from Amazon or heading to Walmart? By having a vibrant, attractive, destination driven alternative.

8. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

First Priority is water systems ensuring consistent delivery to residents. Pay close attention with professional assessments to the status of infrastructure and all records, history of maintenance/repairs work and water pipes/ delivery systems /research /troubleshooting weak links in all parts in of water system, main and water meters,(the old meters were more reliable and seemingly accurate. tThe decisions to buy new and change out unless required by the regulating agencies and determine if these regulations need adjustments/amended and or can be negotiated if this is not a responsible expenditure) ages of pumps, wells, evaluate the fiscal responsible spending.

Second priority is all utilities and roads and alleys, etc. Hwy 180 has brand new roads and apparently is not going to be a priority at this time.

9. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I have strong leadership vision, insight, perspective, to enable me to represent the entire community and i understand the culture, the importance of family life and I have a listening ear, and I acted as Administrator for AFLAC insurance and was voted in by all citizens attending our first meeting in Mimbres and I acted for 5 or 6 yaers. I have had many years of experience, landlord, home/land (maintenance, repairs, life experience, plus i have been representing We the People of Grant County and Mimbres, who have given me permission to represent them on going and We the People have not been disappointed to be represented by me and i am a true civil servant who understands that real and the right form of leadership is a servant of all.

10. ow would you ensure the town’s budget is managed responsibly?

I would spend with a reasonable budget, have three estimates, shop around, use vehicles, equipment, computers, etc. To get the best return on investment and not buy new or spend funds irresponsibly when replacing older equipment is working fine and new is not always better and save when it is possible, be frugal, careful, and not make fast or pressured purchasing or spending decisions. Haste makes waste. Pay attention to previous invoices, get the clerks to file, manage, up date records, bank statements, and previous council meetings regarding spending decisions approved, items, services, labor, payroll, etc. I would manage the town's money/budget like I manage my own budget without ever overextending myself.

12.Are you a member of any organizations?

Judicial Watch 2018 to 2026, Presidential Advisory Board 2018 and 2020 Election year, Republican Presidential Task Force 2020, ACLA, Trump Coalition Gold Member 20!8, NRA (renewal needed), interested in joining Pre-Born Org., International Christian and Jews Standing with Israel

I might best be described as a John F. Kennedy democrat thinker who proudly joined the Republican Party to defend America and We the People in Hurley, NM and Grant County NM.