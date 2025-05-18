 img 5050Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner welcomes the business to Silver CityPhotos by Mary Alice Murphy

The SOS Truck, which stands for Shred On Site, held a ribbon cutting and a discount offer to shred documents at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. 

On the blustery day. SOS Truck owners Tonya and Matt Gilbert welcomed clients with bags of paper to have their items shredded right there. Also on hand was Chef Wise, offering fish, shrimp and vegetarian tacos.  

For more information on the shredding on site services, call 575-313-4436 or email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

img 5052SOS Truck co-owner Tonya Gilbert ready to cut the ribbon, which quickly blew away.