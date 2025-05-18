Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The SOS Truck, which stands for Shred On Site, held a ribbon cutting and a discount offer to shred documents at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
On the blustery day. SOS Truck owners Tonya and Matt Gilbert welcomed clients with bags of paper to have their items shredded right there. Also on hand was Chef Wise, offering fish, shrimp and vegetarian tacos.
For more information on the shredding on site services, call 575-313-4436 or email them at