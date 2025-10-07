Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
St. Francis Newman Center Parish in Silver City held a St. Francis Fiesta on Sunday, October. 5, 2025 at the Western New Mexico University Old James Stadium .
Volunteers from the parish had set up the cooking grills and tables and chairs, as well as activities for the kids, large and small and tables for information on the Newman Club and the youth organization earlier in the morning.
The pastor, Father Ephraim Ezulike, began Mass at 9 a.m. , including all musicians who serve the different masses. After Mass, parishioners lined up for a breakfast of coffee, orange juice, scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy.
Youths belonging to the youth organization gathered for a photo. They included Diego Marquez, Mark Flores, Patricia Holguin, Gregory Ruelaz, Andrea Placencia, Adriana Placencia, Alexa Flores and Alexis Garcia.
To top off the morning, a priest visiting Father Ephraim blessed a whole bunch of pets, mostly dogs. that parishioners had brought for the blessing.
